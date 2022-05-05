Advertisement
California

26 arrested in child pornography, sex offender registration cases in Riverside County

The child exploitation taskforce conducted 52 sex offender compliance checks
The child exploitation taskforce helmed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office conducted 52 sex offender compliance checks in the month of April, announced authorities.
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Riverside investigators arrested 26 people in April on suspicion of possession of child pornography and failure to register as sex offenders with law enforcement, authorities announced.

The arrests were made as the Riverside County district attorney’s office child exploitation task force conducted 52 sex offender compliance checks in the city of Hemet alone. Five people were arrested on suspicion of parole term violations and 13 arrests were made on suspicion of failure to register as sex offenders.

The task force also assisted federal investigators in the arrest of one person on suspicion of possession of child pornography, the DA’s office announced Wednesday.

During the monthlong operation, investigators with the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team arrested a registered sex offender from San Diego County in an online undercover operation. Authorities said the man traveled to the city of Riverside, thinking he was going to meet with a child for sex.

Investigators arrested six people on suspicion of possession of child pornography after they served search warrants in the cities of Beaumont, Corona, Indio, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley and Murrieta. One of those arrested was a registered sex offender, according to the DA’s office.

The task force is a partnership between several law enforcement agencies in Riverside County including federal and state agencies, the FBI, the Inland Regional Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Marshals Service.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

