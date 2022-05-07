Two arrested after school reports 13 bruises on 7-year-old boy’s back

San Bernardino County sheriff’s investigators have arrested two people on suspicion of child abuse after school officials recently alerted authorities about a 7-year-old boy’s injuries, authorities said.

The alleged victim’s school notified police of 13 “contusions” to his back consistent with physical abuse, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

A spokesperson for the department said in an email Saturday that the marks were “linear dark purple bruises caused by a weapon.”

Authorities began investigating the case April 29.

The news release named suspects Roniel Parrales, 31, and Erika Gonzalez, 30, of Victorville. Police said they are family members of the victim but did not confirm if they are his parents.

Both were arrested and booked in the West Valley Detention Center under suspicion of willful cruelty to a child, with a bail amount of $100,000, according to the release.

Parrales was released on bail Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department booking site.

He was arrested on child abuse charges with possible great bodily injury or death, according to the site, which could mean up to six years in prison, according to the California penal code.

There was no booking information available for Gonzalez.

The sheriff’s department says it is looking for any information about “additional incidents” involving Parrales and Gonzalez. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Wendy Winegar at (909) 387-3615.