Your guide to L.A.'s 2022 mayoral race

Twelve people have qualified to appear on the ballot as Los Angeles mayoral candidates, a group that includes high-profile politicians and a billionaire real estate developer.

Voters will have the opportunity to choose a range of candidates, like a new mayor, a new city attorney and a new city controller, setting the stage for the most significant turnover in political leadership at City Hall since 2013.

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board has endorsements in many of the races on the ballot. This page will be updated with more information.

Here’s what you need to know.