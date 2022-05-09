Your guide to L.A.'s 2022 mayoral race

1
Twelve people have qualified to appear on the ballot as Los Angeles mayoral candidates, a group that includes high-profile politicians and a billionaire real estate developer.
Voters will have the opportunity to choose a range of candidates, like a new mayor, a new city attorney and a new city controller, setting the stage for the most significant turnover in political leadership at City Hall since 2013.
The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board has endorsements in many of the races on the ballot. This page will be updated with more information.
Here’s what you need to know.
How and where to vote
County election officials across the state will begin mailing out ballots by May 9. In Los Angeles and Orange counties, special vote by mail ballot applications were mailed April 8 for voters overseas.
How do you check whether you’re registered to vote? How do you register? Where can you find a voter guide? How do you return your mail-in ballot or vote in person?
To cast a ballot in this year’s primary election, voters must register by May 23. To register online, visit www.registertovote.ca.gov/.
Applications can also be found at public libraries, some post offices and government offices.
When is California’s 2022 primary election? Here’s how to register and how to cast a ballot in the state primary election.
Meet the candidates
Here’s everything you need to know about the California primary election. How and where to vote. Who are the candidates and what are the issues?
Recommendations from the L.A. Times’ editorial Board
To help voters choose, The Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early May, giving people ample time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting on June 7.
California’s 2022 primary election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, the Legislature and Congress, as well as local contests.
Editorial board’s candidate interviews
The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board, which is a team of opinion writers and editors, does its work separately from news reporters and editors, who have no input in the endorsement process. The editorial board interviewed most of the candidates for mayor, questioning them on homelessness, public safety and their capacity to lead the nation’s second-biggest city.
Where they stand on key issues
Follow the money
Rick Caruso’s campaign has spent more than $23 million — most of it his own money — in the L.A. mayor’s race, according to finance disclosures submitted to the City Ethics Commission on Thursday.
Coverage of local L.A. races and issues
The ballot will include voting for a new mayor, a new city attorney and a new city controller and will also feature eight City Council races. Here’s what you need to know.
L.A. on the Record
As the city confronts a homelessness crisis and fundamental questions around public safety, the people of Los Angeles are paying attention. But the machinery around City Hall often feels opaque, and bureaucratic intricacies abound. Our plan is to make The Times’ L.A. on the Record newsletter an indispensable window into what makes Los Angeles tick. We hope you’ll join us for the conversation.
Our columnists weigh in
Guerrero: Will L.A. City Council get its own ‘Squad’? This young Latina running for District 9 hopes so
Demographic change in South L.A. is at the heart of this race.
I’ve identified six different Rick Carusos, each more carefully crafted than the other.
Stay up to date with the latest news
