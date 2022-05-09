Advertisement
Your guide to L.A.'s 2022 mayoral race

Six mayoral candidates, each standing behind a lectern, participate in a debate at Cal State L.A.
Participating in a mayoral debate held at Cal State L.A. on May 1 are candidates Rick Caruso, from left, Joe Buscaino, Kevin de Leon, Mike Feuer and Karen Bass.
(Ringo Chiu / For The Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
1

Twelve people have qualified to appear on the ballot as Los Angeles mayoral candidates, a group that includes high-profile politicians and a billionaire real estate developer.

Voters will have the opportunity to choose a range of candidates, like a new mayor, a new city attorney and a new city controller, setting the stage for the most significant turnover in political leadership at City Hall since 2013.

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board has endorsements in many of the races on the ballot. This page will be updated with more information.

Here’s what you need to know.

2

How and where to vote

County election officials across the state will begin mailing out ballots by May 9. In Los Angeles and Orange counties, special vote by mail ballot applications were mailed April 8 for voters overseas.

How do you check whether you’re registered to vote? How do you register? Where can you find a voter guide? How do you return your mail-in ballot or vote in person?

To cast a ballot in this year’s primary election, voters must register by May 23. To register online, visit www.registertovote.ca.gov/.

Applications can also be found at public libraries, some post offices and government offices.

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: Vote center lead Rachel Hadlock-Piltz, prepares "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. "I really enjoy this part of the job," Rachel said. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

How to vote in the 2022 primary election in California

When is California’s 2022 primary election? Here’s how to register and how to cast a ballot in the state primary election.

3

Meet the candidates

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino held a press conference on the Venice Boardwalk to announce his plans for a Safer Los Angeles to address the homelessness crisis in the city of LA. Venice Boardwalk on Monday, June 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

Buscaino spends donor funds on family trips to Hawaii and Italy

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Rick Caruso meets the press after filing paper work to run for mayor of Los Angeles at the city clerks office at the Piper Tech building in downtown on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Rick Caruso has entered the mayor’s race. Will L.A. elect a billionaire?

Los Angeles, CA - January 15: A homeless encampment on sidewalk that doesn't leave space for wheel chairs along Arcadia Street on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Irfan Khan)

Kevin de León, working to clear encampments, wages an escalating fight with activists

Los Angeles , CA - April 05: Loryn Montag, from LAHSA, left, takes unhoused person Michael Watson to Tiny Home shelter as L.A. Sanitation Bureau crew moves in to remove homeless encampment from the sidewalk along Hollywood Blvd. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Los Angeles , CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Many homeless people resist group shelters even as L.A. mayoral candidates push to build more

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27, 2022 - - Los Angeles City Attorney candidates Sherri Monica Valle Cole, from left, Hydee Feldstein Soto, Faisal Gill, Kevin James, Teddy Kapur, Richard Kim and Marina Torres participate in a forum in the Student Union at California State University, Los Angeles on April 27, 2022.The forum was presented by the Los Angeles Bar Association with The Criminal Justice Section and Co-Sponsors. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. city attorney race features a couple of ex-Republicans. And the Daffy Duck factor

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, businessman Rick Caruso during the mayoral debate.

Karen Bass and Rick Caruso in dead heat, L.A. mayoral poll finds

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass smiles at a point made by businessman Rick Caruso during a mayoral debate

How Karen Bass and Rick Caruso offer divergent paths forward for Los Angeles

The second mayoral debate will include from left: include Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), City Councilmen Kevin de Leon, City Atty. Mike Feuer, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and billionaire developer Rick Caruso.

Stakes are high as 5 leading candidates for L.A. mayor finally meet

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 15, 2022 - - Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, right, discusses employment, homelessness and other issues with a resident while running for mayor of Los Angeles at Woodbine Park in Los Angeles on January 15, 2022. His campaign has been focused on visiting "every neighborhood in L.A." Feuer has been city attorney for eight years, has been on the Los Angeles City Council and in the state Assembly. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Mike Feuer’s office is dogged by DWP corruption scandal. Will voters care?

RIVERSIDE, CA - OCTOBER 30, 2020: A voter drops off her ballot during a drive-thru ballot drop-off at the Registrar of Voters Office on October 30, 2020 in Riverside, California. There was a steady line of cars up until the 5pm closing time.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to California’s 2022 primary election

Here’s everything you need to know about the California primary election. How and where to vote. Who are the candidates and what are the issues?

4

Recommendations from the L.A. Times’ editorial Board

To help voters choose, The Times editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. Every registered voter will be mailed a ballot in early May, giving people ample time to read up on the candidates, tune in to a forum, consider endorsements, including ours, and make a decision before the last day of voting on June 7.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - APR. 12, 2022. L.A. Mayoral candidate Karen Bass delivers a speech to supporters during a campaign event in Mariachi Plaza on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Recent polls show that Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso are virtually tied in the race to replace outgoing Eric Garcetti. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Endorsement: Karen Bass for Los Angeles mayor

Katy Young Yaroslavsky

Endorsement: Katy Young Yaroslavsky for Los Angeles Council District 5

Danielle Sandoval, Candidate for Los Angeles City Council, District 15

Endorsement: Danielle Sandoval for Los Angeles City Council District 15

Jeffrey Prang Credit: David Franco / Campaign of Jeffrey Prang for Assessor 2022

Endorsement: Another term for Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang? Yes

Kenneth Mejia, candidate for L.A. City Controller.

Endorsement: Kenneth Mejia for L.A. city controller

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: "I VOTED" stickers for voters casting their ballots in a vote center at Santa Monica College as polls open Tuesday morning for Californians to decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should be removed from office and, if so, who should replace him in a recall election. Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 in Santa Monica, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 primary election?

California’s 2022 primary election ballot includes races for governor, attorney general, the Legislature and Congress, as well as local contests.

5

Editorial board’s candidate interviews

The Los Angeles Times’ editorial board, which is a team of opinion writers and editors, does its work separately from news reporters and editors, who have no input in the endorsement process. The editorial board interviewed most of the candidates for mayor, questioning them on homelessness, public safety and their capacity to lead the nation’s second-biggest city.

6

Where they stand on key issues

7

Follow the money

ENCINO, CA-APRIL 20, 2022: Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, foreground, holds a campaign event in Encino with former LAPD chiefs William Bratton, left, and Charlie Beck, right, and former Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell, 2nd from right. All three support Caruso for mayor. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Rick Caruso’s campaign spending tops $23 million in L.A. mayor’s race

Rick Caruso’s campaign has spent more than $23 million — most of it his own money — in the L.A. mayor’s race, according to finance disclosures submitted to the City Ethics Commission on Thursday.

8

Coverage of local L.A. races and issues

The ballot will include voting for a new mayor, a new city attorney and a new city controller and will also feature eight City Council races. Here’s what you need to know.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 8, 2021 - - Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell speaks to members of the Thai-American community at a rally against Asian hate crimes in Thai Town in Los Angeles on April 8, 2021. They also gathered to show solidarity for the AAPI community. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In L.A.’s election, Ukraine and the role of NATO emerge as campaign issues

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti gives his annual State of the City speech in Los Angeles on April 19, 2020.

Here are the 55 candidates who made the ballot in L.A.’s June city election

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - DEC. 10, 2021. California Attorney General Rob Bonta holds a news conference on Friday, Dec 10, 2021, to share tips and resources on how to avoid scams while making charitable donations during the holiday season. . (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Showdown between reform and tough-on-crime policies in California attorney general’s race

Los Angeles, CA - February 24: Hugo Soto-Martinez, candidate for L.A. City Council challenging incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in Council District 13, talks to residents of the district while at the East Hollywood neighborhood Farmer's Market in Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

They called for defunding the LAPD. Now they’re looking to defeat City Council members

Los Angeles, CA - February 24: Hugo Soto-Martinez, candidate for L.A. City Council challenging incumbent Councilman Mitch O'Farrell in Council District 13, talks to residents of the district while at the East Hollywood neighborhood Farmer's Market in Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Unseating an L.A. City Council incumbent is exceedingly rare. Will it happen in 2022?

9

L.A. on the Record

10

Our columnists weigh in

Los Angeles, CA - August 02: Dulce Vasquez at her home on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA.

Guerrero: Will L.A. City Council get its own ‘Squad’? This young Latina running for District 9 hopes so

Demographic change in South L.A. is at the heart of this race.

Rick Caruso fields media questions in February.

Arellano: The six faces of Rick Caruso: What I learned from watching all of his endless ads

I’ve identified six different Rick Carusos, each more carefully crafted than the other.

11

Stay up to date with the latest news

Rick Caruso fields media questions in February.

Column: If Rick Caruso becomes mayor, will Los Angeles be all dancing fountains and trolley rides?

Los Angeles, CA - April 30: Congresswoman Karen Bass, who is running for LA Mayor, among her supporters and volunteers at the opening of her campaign headquarters on 3601 La Brea Avenue on Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Ballots and a big decision arrive this week in L.A.’s mayoral race

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass addresses during a mayoral debate at Student Union Theater on the Cal State LA campus on May 1, 2022. (Photo by Ringo Chiu / For The Times)

Column: Karen Bass wants to end homelessness. Are know-how and connections enough?

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva points to a Los Angeles Times story during a news conference, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Villanueva disputed allegations that he orchestrated a coverup of an incident where a deputy knelt on a handcuffed inmate's head last year. Villanueva, who oversees the nation's largest sheriff's department, also indicated that an Los Angeles Times reporter is under criminal investigation after she first reported the incident with the inmate. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Podcast: L.A.’s election of rage

Rick Caruso fields media questions in February.

Caruso donated to politicians opposing abortion in the past. Will that matter to L.A. voters?

Melina Abdullah is carried out of the Cal State Los Angeles debate hall Sunday night by campus police.

Cal State L.A. faculty decry forced removal of professor and BLM leader from debate

Police officers remove a woman before at the start of a mayoral debate

After cops remove activists, L.A. mayor candidates take on homelessness — and one another

Melina Abdullah is carried out of the Cal State Los Angeles debate hall Sunday night by campus police.

Police forcibly remove BLM-L.A. leader, a Cal State L.A. professor, from campus mayoral debate

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer

Lawyers in City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office badmouthed a co-worker. Now he’s getting a $1-million payout

A dog on a skateboard on Venice beach

Can a TV ad starring a dachshund breathe new life into Mike Feuer’s mayoral campaign?

