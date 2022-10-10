Your guide to the L.A. County sheriff election: Alex Villanueva vs. Robert Luna

Villanueva is seeking a second term in office. Since his upset victory in 2018, when he ran as a progressive reformer, Villanueva has emerged as a polarizing figure who has been wrapped up in a steady stream of controversies.

He delivered on a campaign promise to kick immigration authorities out of the county’s sprawling jail system and also touts that he rolled out body-worn cameras to deputies at patrol stations. But he’s been criticized for his toxic relationships with other county leaders as well as his hiring decisions and resistance to oversight.

Luna became the first Latino chief of the Long Beach agency when he took the helm in 2014. Under his leadership, the department came under fire for its use of a texting application that permanently erases messages.

Though he’s much less known, Luna has emerged as the front-runner, which suggests the race is turning out to be a referendum on Villanueva.

In public remarks, Villanueva has tried to paint Luna as someone who would be a “puppet” for the county Board of Supervisors, which controls the Sheriff’s Department’s budget. Luna, meanwhile, has criticized the sheriff for being untrustworthy and blamed him for causing the dysfunctional relationships Villanueva has with other county leaders.

Advertisement