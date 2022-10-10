Guide to the L.A. County Supervisor District 3 race: Bob Hertzberg vs. Lindsey Horvath

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) and West Hollywood City Council member Lindsey Horvath are running to replace Sheila Kuehl on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, representing the 3rd District.

The 3rd District, which spans much of the San Fernando Valley and stretches along the coast from Santa Monica to Malibu, is the only board seat up for grabs in November’s general election.

The supervisors are sometimes referred to as the “five little kings” because of their unglamorous but powerful jobs controlling an annual budget of nearly $39 billion in the nation’s most populous county.

The 3rd District’s boundaries changed in December when a redistricting commission moved some conservative-leaning Valley communities like Chatsworth and Porter Ranch into the district while retaining liberal bastions such as Santa Monica and West Hollywood.

Hertzberg has a strong base in the Valley, while Horvath has sought to distance herself from West Hollywood, scrubbing any mention of the city’s name from her campaign website. In the June primary, Hertzberg finished first with 31% of the vote, with Horvath second with 28% and State Sen. Henry Stern (D-Malibu) third with 24%.