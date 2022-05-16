Advertisement
Share
California

Gunman in Laguna Woods church shooting worked methodically, but motive still a mystery

A woman looks at her phone in front of crime scene tape.
Sandria Chou, whose parents were inside the Laguna Woods church when a shooter opened fire, and whose 92-year-old father was one of the victims, checks her phone outside the church.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Richard WintonJeong ParkAndrew J. Campa
Share

He arrived at the Laguna Woods church concealing two weapons, authorities said.

He seemed friendly at first, one witness said, insisting that he’d worshiped at the church in the past.

Before opening fire, he blocked the exits to prevent people inside from leaving, a law enforcement source told The Times.

Authorities on Monday were trying to determine the motive for the gunman who opened fire inside the Geneva Presbyterian Church, killing one churchgoer and injuring five others.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: A first responder grief counselor comforts a parishioner after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critcally injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Churchgoers tackled, hogtied gunman after deadly Laguna Woods church shooting

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says it detained a suspect and a weapon at a church shooting in Laguna Woods.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has not identified the suspect, saying he is an Asian man in his 60s. A law enforcement source said he was 68 and lived in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

But no other information was immediately available. He was arrested Sunday night, and officials said they will provide an update Monday.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: A first responder grief counselor comforts a parishioner after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critcally injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

A church shooting met with ‘exceptional heroism’: What unfolded in Laguna Woods

Authorities said the actions of churchgoers likely saved lives.

It’s unclear what connection — if any — the gunman had to the Taiwanese church that was worshiping at the Laguna Woods facility that afternoon.

The shooting occurred during a lunch in a hall after the service. The event was honoring Billy Chang, who had served as pastor for 21 years until leaving in 2020 to head a congregation in Taiwan. He had returned to the church in Laguna Woods Sunday for the luncheon in his honor.

Before the service, members greeted the gunman — whom they had never seen before — and welcomed him. He told them he had attended services several times, but the members were doubtful because no one recognized him, churchgoer Larry Chen said.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: A parishioner grieves after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critically injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Pastor hit gunman with chair to stop attack at Laguna Woods church, worshiper says

“I knew something was wrong. I called 911,” a witness told The Times.

The son of a churchgoer said his mother was leaving the luncheon early to go to a friend’s house, when she saw a few exits locked from the outside. As she left she saw a man chaining the last door, the son recalled his mother telling him.

Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda City Council member whose parents belong to the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, said some members told her the man opened fire as churchgoers were taking photographs with the pastor.

Chen, 72, was in a nearby kitchen just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard the shots.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: An Orange County Sheriff's Officer with a bomb-sniffing dog checks the exterior of the church after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critically injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Church where shooting took place was home away from home for Taiwanese immigrants

The 100 or so church members, most of whom are senior citizens, worship in their native language — not Mandarin but Taiwanese.

Other members of the congregation tackled the shooter. Authorities said they hogtied him with an extension cord, a move officials think likely saved many more lives.

The shooting came less than a day after a racist massacre in Buffalo that left 10 dead. Orange County authorities said it’s too early to determine whether hate was a motive in this attack.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: Law enforcement officers stand guard as parishioner gather and comfort each other after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critically injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Why? Why our community?’: Laguna Woods shattered by mass shooting at church

The shooting at the church left one dead, five wounded and the surrounding community stunned and in mourning.

“At this time, we are working very hard to determine the motive,” said Kristi Johnson, assistant director in charge of the FBI Los Angeles office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the weapons recovered at the scene are commercially available. The exact types were not released.

“We’re still in the investigative phase, and so we’ll review the case and decide based on motive and the information that we get whether we present it” to state or federal prosecutors, Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said.

The Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church started in 1994 in borrowed space in another church in its namesake city. It eventually moved to another borrowed space in a Tustin church before settling at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods in 2012.

On Sundays, the Taiwanese group worships at 10 a.m., while the Geneva group gathers separately at 10:30.

The 100 or so church members, most of whom are senior citizens, worship in their native language — not Mandarin but Taiwanese, a dialect that was once suppressed by the Kuomintang regime.

The injured — four men ages 66, 92, 82 and 75, and an 86-year-old woman — were all Asian, officials said. All five were shot, and four sustained critical injuries. The man who was killed was in his 40s and was accompanying his mother to church, Huang said.

Cynthia Conners, a Geneva church member and mayor pro tem of Laguna Woods, said about 150 people usually attend the Taiwanese Sunday service, often gathering afterward for lunch.

“We considered it really lucky that they came to us,” Conners said. “We have tried to be inclusive and share many activities.”

CaliforniaOrange County
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Jeong Park

Jeong Park is an Asian American communities reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was an economic mobility reporter for the Sacramento Bee, covering how California policies affect the lives of workers. He also covered cities and communities for the Orange County Register. Park considers both Seoul, where he was born, and Southern California, where he grew up, as his home. He graduated from UCLA. He welcomes recommendations for good hikes, food and K-Pop songs.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement