California

‘Hero’ doctor killed at Laguna Woods church trying to disarm suspect, save others

The investigation continues at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods following Sunday's shooting
The investigation continues at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods following Sunday's shooting that left on e dead and several other injured.
(Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah Fry
Jeong ParkRichard Winton
The churchgoer killed when a gunman opened fire at a Laguna Woods church Sunday was a sports medicine doctor and master of martial arts who was slain while trying to stop the shooting, authorities said Monday.

Orange County sheriff’s officials said that when the suspect began shooting, Dr. John Cheng put himself in the line of fire and tried to prevent others from being shot.

According to the visiting pastor, Cheng, 52, was not a regular at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which met Sundays at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, but had brought his mother to a special event honoring the former longtime pastor.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: An Orange County Sheriff's Officer with a bomb-sniffing dog checks the exterior of the church after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critically injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Dr. Cheng is a hero in this incident, based on statements from the witnesses and corroborated by other means. It is known that Dr. Cheng charged the individual — the suspect — [and] attempted to disarm him, which allowed other parishioners to then intercede,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said at a news conference.

“He sacrificed himself so others could live,” Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer added.

The violence occurred at a church luncheon honoring a pastor who had recently returned after several years in Taiwan. After Cheng was shot, witnesses said the pastor struck the suspect with a chair when he paused to reload his weapon and other members of the congregation tackled him.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: An Orange County Sheriff's Officer places police tape around the exterior of the church after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critically injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

They hogtied him with an extension cord, a move officials think likely saved many more lives. The suspect had tried to seal the doors of the church hall to prevent people from getting out.

“The heroism of those individuals in that room is unbelievable to all of us in law enforcement. That these civilians took it upon them on their own to take him in to detain him to stop his movements. One person sacrificing his life. It is literally, literally inspiring and unbelievable,” Spitzer said.

Cheng, who ran a sports medicine practice in Laguna Niguel, leaves behind a wife and two children.

“He’s a beloved member of his community, is known for his hard work and work ethic and sports medicine, and our thoughts and prayers go out to him, his friends in the community for their loss, as well as the Geneva Presbyterian Church,” Barnes said.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: A first responder grief counselor comforts a parishioner after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critcally injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Louis M. Huang, director general at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Los Angeles, said his office has reached out to family members of all the victims in the shooting.

Four of the five victims, including Cheng, held Taiwanese citizenships, Huang said. The fifth was born in the Philippines but spoke Taiwanese because of their heritage.

The wounded were four men ages 66, 92, 82 and 75, and an 86-year-old woman. They have not yet been identified.

Of the four who were critically injured, two will likely leave the hospital in a day or two, Huang said. One may require a hospital stay of a week, and the other probably needs surgery, he said.

Authorities said Monday the suspect — identified as David Wenwei Chou, 68, of Las Vegas — appeared to be motivated by political hatred directed at the Taiwanese community, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Chou was arrested Sunday and is being held in lieu of $1-million bail.

