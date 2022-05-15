Advertisement
California

Laguna Woods church shooting: Pastor hit gunman with chair to stop attack, worshiper says

Sheriff's vehicles and deputies speak to people outside church
A parishioner grieves after Sunday’s deadly shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
The congregation from the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church had just finished eating lunch — a special bento with teriyaki chicken — and were taking photos with a beloved pastor who had just returned from two years in Taiwan when gunfire erupted.

Churchgoer Jerry Chen, 72, was in a nearby kitchen at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday when he heard the shots.

“I heard the gun sounds,” he said. “Then I heard two or three more gunshots. He was just randomly shooting.”

Chen watched as one person tried to run outside.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: A first responder grief counselor comforts a parishioner after a person opened fire during a church service attended by a Taiwanese congregation, killing one person and critcally injuring four others at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods Sunday, May 15, 2022. Authorities are interviewing more than 30 people who were inside the church at the time. The victims were described as mostly Asian and mostly of Taiwanese descent, authorities said. A law enforcement source said officials believe the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. The source said after the suspect opened fire he was "subdued" by parishioners. No other details were available. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“I saw some people fall down or go under the table,” he said. “I knew something was wrong. I called 911.”

The gunman shot six people, one fatally.

Chen said he then saw the pastor, Billy Chang, hit the gunman with a chair when the shooter paused to reload his weapon. Other members of the congregation tackled him. Authorities said they hogtied him with an extension cord, a move officials believe likely saved many more lives. A law enforcement source told The Times the gunman, who has not been identified, had blocked the exits to the hall to prevent people from getting out.

Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda city councilwoman whose parents are members of the Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, said some members told her the man opened fire as churchgoers were taking photographs with the pastor. She said many members of the church have military backgrounds.

Before the service started, members had greeted the gunman — who they had never seen before — and welcomed him. He told them he had attended services several times, but the members were doubtful because no one recognized him, Chen said.

Little is known about the shooting itself. But the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said an Asian man in his 60s is in custody and that he is not from the Orange County area. Law enforcement sources told The Times the suspect was a 68-year-old Asian man who is originally from Las Vegas. It’s unclear what connection — if any — he had to the church.

Chen said the shooting marred what was a special occasion. The congregation was excited to see Pastor Chang, who had been their pastor for 20 years before going to Taiwan, Chen said.

Laguna Woods, CA - May 15: Emergency first responder walk in front of Geneva Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 15, 2022 in Laguna Woods, CA. One person was killed and four others were critically wounded Sunday during a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

He was inside the El Toro Road church for hours Sunday afternoon being interviewed by authorities. They had been having services at the church for more than a decade.

“Our church is very kind,” he said. “We are all very kind to other people.”

Crime scene tape is stretched across an area at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Officials praised the actions of churchgoers.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery,” Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said, later adding, “It’s safe to say that had they not intervened this situation could have been much worse.”

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

