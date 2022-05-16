Advertisement
California

Small brush fire brought under control near Hesperia after threatening structures

Two firefighters carry a hose and spray water on the remnants of a brush fire
Firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection stopped the forward progress on a brush fire in the Summit Valley area near Hesperia on Monday.
(OnScene.TV)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters brought a small brush fire under control in San Bernardino County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The blaze was initially reported to be between 3 and 4 acres and broke out in the Summit Valley area of Hesperia, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Some structures were threatened, but crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress as of shortly after 3 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

Air tankers and firefighters on the ground were sent to fight the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Further information, including thefinal acreage and what caused the fire, wasn’t immediately available.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

