Small brush fire brought under control near Hesperia after threatening structures

Firefighters brought a small brush fire under control in San Bernardino County on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The blaze was initially reported to be between 3 and 4 acres and broke out in the Summit Valley area of Hesperia, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Some structures were threatened, but crews had stopped the fire’s forward progress as of shortly after 3 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

***Alatar Incident***@CALFIREBDU in unified command with @SBCOUNTYFIRE. 3-4 acre vegetation fire in the Summit Valley area of Hesperia, 0% containment. Structures threatened but no evacuation orders or road closures at this time. Firefighters working, avoid the area pic.twitter.com/jSDyf3dS3j — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) May 16, 2022

Air tankers and firefighters on the ground were sent to fight the blaze, according to Cal Fire.

Further information, including thefinal acreage and what caused the fire, wasn’t immediately available.