California

Woman arrested after chase, ramming into patrol car, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was taken into custody following a police pursuit, after which, authorities say, she rammed into a patrol vehicle in reverse.
By Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
A woman was taken into custody Monday night after leading police on a chase then ramming into a patrol vehicle in reverse, authorities say.

The Los Angeles Police Department attempted to stop the car with a paper license plate around 10 p.m. for a possible stolen vehicle investigation, police said. When the driver failed to stop, an LAPD helicopter began tracking the car.

The female driver, 34, went on the 101 freeway south and looped back to downtown L.A. by 10:20 p.m., police said. The pursuit came to a halt when traffic blocked the driver on the Western Avenue off-ramp of the 101 freeway in Hollywood. The woman then rammed the car she was driving into a LAPD patrol vehicle in reverse, police said.

One officer began smashing the rear window of the car in an attempt to gain entry as another held a shield, police said. At least a dozen officers holding guns huddled behind the shield and around the left side of the vehicle during the standoff, according to the sky view footage by KTLA5.

The incident ended around 10:35 p.m. when the driver stepped out of the car and surrendered to police.

The LAPD said the suspect was not the owner of the vehicle and that officers are contacting the owner to investigate.

Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi

Hyeyoon (Alyssa) Choi is a 2022 breaking news and Metro intern at the Los Angeles Times. As a city and crime editor for her university’s newspaper, the Daily Bruin, she headed breaking COVID-19 coverage in the heat of the pandemic. She has previously worked for CNN and ABC News.

