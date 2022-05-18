Advertisement
California

Two women sought in shooting of elderly man in wheelchair outside South L.A. McDonald’s

A map of showing the location of a shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant in the Gramercy Park neighborhood
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Police are searching for two women suspected in the shooting of an elderly man in a wheelchair Tuesday night outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South L.A., authorities said.

The man was sitting outside the fast-food restaurant around 11:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard when two women in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

It was unclear whether the man exchanged words with the women, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown, Cervantes said.

The suspects fled, and police had no description of their vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition; no update on his status was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

