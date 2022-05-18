Two women sought in shooting of elderly man in wheelchair outside South L.A. McDonald’s

Police are searching for two women suspected in the shooting of an elderly man in a wheelchair Tuesday night outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of South L.A., authorities said.

The man was sitting outside the fast-food restaurant around 11:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard when two women in a vehicle drove up and opened fire, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Rosario Cervantes.

It was unclear whether the man exchanged words with the women, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown, Cervantes said.

The suspects fled, and police had no description of their vehicle. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition; no update on his status was available as of Wednesday afternoon.