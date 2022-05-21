101 Freeway through downtown L.A. will be closed for 24 hours starting at 10 p.m.

A 2½-mile portion of the 101 Freeway through downtown Los Angeles will be closed for 24 hours Saturday night through Sunday night for roadwork.

The closure of the 101 between the 10 Freeway interchange and the 60 Freeway is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Saturday and last until 10 p.m. Sunday, the city Bureau of Engineering said in a news release.

The closure is to allow for median restoration and road reconstruction to the freeway under the 6th Street Viaduct, according to the release. The California Department of Transportation will also be doing slab replacement work, officials said.

Drivers traveling north on the 5 Freeway from the Orange County area, or west on the 60 from the Pomona area, toward the 5/10/101 interchange east of downtown L.A., are advised to take the 710 Freeway north to the westbound 10, or the 10 Freeway to the northbound 110.

Drivers traveling south on the 101 from the San Fernando Valley area toward the 10/101 split are advised to take the southbound 110 Freeway to the eastbound 10, or the eastbound 10 to the southbound 710 Freeway.

Advertisement

A map of the closure and detour routes is posted online.

The 6th Street Viaduct is being rebuilt to replace the original structure, which was constructed in 1932 and is seismically deficient, authorities say. The new, $588-million bridge will reconnect the downtown Arts District and historic Boyle Heights. It is expected to be completed this summer, according to the release.