Evacuations ordered in Solano County wildfire

Evacuations have been ordered in the Vacaville area of Northern California as firefighters struggled to contain a blaze that broke out Saturday afternoon.

The Quail fire had burned at least 110 acres in mountainous terrain and began moving toward homes when the order was issued by Solano County emergency officials, according to Cal Fire. A county official estimated there were fewer than 100 homes in the evacuation zone.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damaged structures.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. It started about 3:15 p.m. and remained out of control three hours later.

The evacuation order applies to residences on Quail Canyon Road, and from there north on Pleasant Valley Road to Highway 128 and west to the county line.