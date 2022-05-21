Nine shot, one killed outside party in San Bernardino County, police say

Nine people were shot, one of them fatally, outside a party in San Bernardino County late Friday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the city of Highland shortly before midnight and encountered a large crowd, Sgt. Equino Thomas, a spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department, wrote in an email.

Outside a business in the 3600 block of East Highland Avenue, officers found one individual who had been shot and died at the scene, Thomas said. The victim’s identity was not released.

Authorities later learned of eight other shooting victims, many of whom transported themselves to local hospitals, he said. They were being treated for injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening, Thomas said.

There was no word on a suspect as of Saturday morning, and no arrests had been made.

Preliminary information indicated that the victims were not intentionally targeted, and that the shooting might have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room at the party, Thomas said.