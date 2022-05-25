Advertisement
Share
California

Fire restrictions start a month early amid high danger in San Bernardino National Forest

A hiker walks through the San Bernardino National Forest.
Environmental activist Amanda Frye hikes through the San Bernardino National Forest in December 2021, in Rimforest, Calif.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Dry conditions and warming temperatures have forced San Bernardino National Forest officials to institute campfire and hunting restrictions a month earlier than usual. The rules go into effect Wednesday.

Visitors will not be allowed to build or maintain any type of fire, including campfires or charcoal fires, except in a National Forest-provided campfire ring or barbecue grills in approved areas. The restrictions are in effect throughout the 820,000-acre national forest with few exceptions, the forest announced. The Angeles National Forest and Los Padres National Forest started similar restrictions earlier this month.

In San Bernardino, California campfire permit holders will not be exempt from the restrictions, but they can use a portable campfire ring/pit, stove or lantern with gas, kerosene and other approved fuels at least five feet away from flammable materials.

U.S. Drought Monitor released April 28.

Climate & Environment

With water running out, California faces grim summer of dangerous heat, extreme drought

La Niña was expected to dissipate, but it may linger through the summer. That’s bad news for drought and wildfire-prone California.

Smoking is not allowed except in approved areas, including inside vehicles. Operating motorized vehicles with combustion engines off paved, gravel or dirt roads and trails maintained by the National Forest also is banned, according to the order signed by San Bernardino National Forest Supervisor Danelle Harrison. Other restrictions are in effect through Jan. 1, 2023.

Advertisement

On Sunday, a wildfire started near Cleghorn Mountain in the forest and burned 10 acres before firefighters contained the blaze. The surrounding areas of San Bernardino County are dry, and with no real rain in the forecast, the conditions for more wildfires remain high.

Farther north in Solano County, a brush fire ignited Wednesday afternoon by someone target shooting in dry brush, according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was burning about seven miles north of the city of Vacaville and about 15 miles north of where a separate 135-acre brush fire was contained Tuesday.

In previous years, fire season started around September or October, but that has changed in recent years thanks to a lingering drought gripping the West.

“The fires seem to be coming earlier and earlier this year,” San Bernardino County Fire Protection District spokesperson Tracey Martinez said. “There’s still a lot of green in the mountainsides, but once the winds start blowing, that quickly dries out.”

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentFires
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement