Woman shot, killed following domestic dispute in Palmdale, sheriff says

A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in Palmdale on Tuesday afternoon following a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 36800 block of James Place in Palmdale regarding a gunshot victim call and found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper part of her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, officials said.

The woman was identified as Sandra Deleon of Pacoima, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Homicide investigators said an argument took place before the shooting, and it appeared to be related to a domestic dispute.

As of Wednesday, there was no suspect description and no information whether any weapons were recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.