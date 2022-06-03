Three people stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center, suspect barricaded

At least three people were stabbed Friday afternoon at Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard at 3:50 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, confirmed that three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

A police source told The Times that at least one medical staffer was injured.

The suspect was armed with a knife and is barricaded in a room at the hospital, the source said.

Authorities were clearing people from parts of the hospital, the source said. Prange said police have asked fire crews to remain at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.