Advertisement
Share
California

Three people stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center, suspect barricaded

Encino Hospital Medical Center exterior
At least three people were stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center on Friday, authorities said.
(Google Maps)
By Gregory Yee
Richard Winton
Share

At least three people were stabbed Friday afternoon at Encino Hospital Medical Center, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the hospital in the 16200 block of Ventura Boulevard at 3:50 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, confirmed that three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

A police source told The Times that at least one medical staffer was injured.

The suspect was armed with a knife and is barricaded in a room at the hospital, the source said.

Authorities were clearing people from parts of the hospital, the source said. Prange said police have asked fire crews to remain at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement