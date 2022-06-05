Advertisement
California

Your guide to the 2022 Los Angeles Unified school board elections

A five-year-old and his mom meet with a teacher sitting at a table outside.
Jordan Powell, 5, meets his kindergarten teacher NeCole Haywood as he stands with his mom, Tunette Powell, 34, and brother Joah Powell, 9, at Baldwin Hills Elementary School.
(Josie Norris / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Overview

  • The incumbents, Kelly Gonez and Nick Melvoin, face no well-funded challenge, even though the teachers union spent millions to oppose their first bids for office in 2017. This time, the union is endorsing Gonez and silently conceding to Melvoin.
  • The most competitive race is for the open seat in District 2, which covers downtown and stretches north and east to include Los Feliz, Highland Park, Boyle Heights, El Sereno and East L.A. Four candidates are vying for the seat of termed-out school board member Monica Garcia.

Meet the candidates

L.A. school board candidate profile.

Here are profiles of the candidates.

Video: District 2 candidate forum (Alliance for Better Communities)

Los Angeles, California-Dec. 14, 2021- Incoming Los Angeles School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho is welcomed by the Los Angeles Unified School Board at a press conference on Dec. 14, 2021 during which Carvalho took questions from the media. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Less campaign money, less mudslinging, but high stakes in L.A. school board races.

Charter advocates and teachers union normally fight for L.A. school board candidates with record spending. Not so much this time. Will children benefit?

State of the LAUSD

  • The district is struggling to recover from the pandemic. Enrollment dropped, and many students fell behind when campuses were closed and they had to take classes from home.
  • Officials estimate that enrollment will plunge by nearly 30% over the next decade, leading to tough choices about academic programs, campus closures, jobs and employee benefits.
  • Alberto Carvalho, who formerly headed Miami-Dade County Public Schools and is among the nation’s most experienced and admired school district leaders, recently became superintendent of L.A. Unified.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIAÑFEB. 5, 2020ÑSchool board member Monica Garcia takes part in a pre-election forum for the LA City Council 14th District on Feb. 5. 2020. The candidates for Los Angeles City Council in the 14th District take part in a candidate forum in Little Tokyo. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. school board election field is set, includes pivotal race to replace Monica Garcia

Four are vying to replace Garcia, who faces term limits after more than 15 years. Challengers face an uphill battle in two other races.
North Hollywood, CA - February 17: LAUSD new superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, left, watches Christina Juarez teaching a 5th.Grade class at Fair Avenue Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in North Hollywood, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD expects enrollment to plummet by ‘alarming’ 30% in the next decade

The enrollment drops will reshape the nation’s second-largest school system and officials said tough choices are ahead.
LOS ANGELES-CA-DECEMBER 6, 2021: Aleyia Willis, 17, left, hangs out with her friend Kaila London, 17, during lunch break at Downtown Magnets High School in Los Angeles on Monday, December 6, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Gaping digital divide among L.A. students is a civil rights issue, Supt. Carvalho says

Low-income families remain poorly connected online for schoolwork. L.A. Unified tries once more to help, at least for a year.
North Hollywood, CA - February 17: LAUSD new superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho teaches a 5th.Grade class at Fair Avenue Elementary School on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in North Hollywood, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Tutoring, a key learning recovery strategy, reaches fewer than 1 in 10 L.A. students

Tutoring, considered a vital learning recovery strategy, reaches fewer than 1 in 10 L.A. district students.

MAYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Students in the Exploring Computer Science class listen to Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, Los Angeles Unifed School District, while Carvalho tours Maywood Center For Enriched Studies (MaCES) Magnet school on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Maywood, CA. Superintendent Carvalho conducted a two-day school tour, visiting special programs and classrooms at sites across the District. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

73% of voters in L.A. Unified do not believe every neighborhood has a good school, poll says

Voters also expressed concern about the digital divide and want the next mayor to tackle these problems, even though the office lacks direct authority.
LAUSD new superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho teaches a 5th.Grade class at Fair Avenue Elementary School on Feb. 17, 2022.

California

A wealth of cash in L.A. Unified but for how long?

There’s money for Supt. Alberto Carvalho’s ambitious agenda, but much of it is one-time support and declining enrollment will affect ongoing funding
MAYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, Los Angeles Unifed School District, meets with the school's leadership team while taking a lunch breaki during a tour Maywood Center For Enriched Studies (MaCES) Magnet school on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Maywood, CA. Superintendent Carvalho conducted a two-day school tour, visiting special programs and classrooms at sites across the District. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

LAUSD superintendent’s 100-day plan focuses on academic recovery, new COVID measures

L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho announced a 100-day plan, including addressing education recovery and the future of district COVID-19 measures.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announces at a news conference that wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 will be optional in public schools, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Miami. The new guidelines will go into effect Friday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

California

L.A.’s new schools chief Alberto Carvalho impressed many in Miami. Can he transform L.A.?

Alberto Carvalho has a reputation for stability and steady academic improvement in Miami. He’ll now take on the mammoth challenges of Los Angeles Unified as schools superintendent.
Los Angeles, CA - March 24: Misti Kemmer, fourth grade teacher at Russell Elementary School on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Nearly half of LAUSD students have been chronically absent this year, data show

In the pandemic’s latest hit on education, the number of L.A. Unified students who have been chronically absent this school year has doubled.
California

