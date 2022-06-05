Your guide to the 2022 Los Angeles Unified school board elections

New LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho must face students’ academic and emotional setbacks from the pandemic and long-term financial and enrollment worries.

In the pandemic’s latest hit on education, the number of L.A. Unified students who have been chronically absent this school year has doubled.

Alberto Carvalho has a reputation for stability and steady academic improvement in Miami. He’ll now take on the mammoth challenges of Los Angeles Unified as schools superintendent.

L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho announced a 100-day plan, including addressing education recovery and the future of district COVID-19 measures.

There’s money for Supt. Alberto Carvalho’s ambitious agenda, but much of it is one-time support and declining enrollment will affect ongoing funding

Voters also expressed concern about the digital divide and want the next mayor to tackle these problems, even though the office lacks direct authority.

Tutoring, considered a vital learning recovery strategy, reaches fewer than 1 in 10 L.A. district students.

Low-income families remain poorly connected online for schoolwork. L.A. Unified tries once more to help, at least for a year.

The enrollment drops will reshape the nation’s second-largest school system and officials said tough choices are ahead.

Four are vying to replace Garcia, who faces term limits after more than 15 years. Challengers face an uphill battle in two other races.

Charter advocates and teachers union normally fight for L.A. school board candidates with record spending. Not so much this time. Will children benefit?

Video: District 2 candidate forum (Alliance for Better Communities)

Here are profiles of the candidates.

Jordan Powell, 5, meets his kindergarten teacher NeCole Haywood as he stands with his mom, Tunette Powell, 34, and brother Joah Powell, 9, at Baldwin Hills Elementary School.

