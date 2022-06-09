Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested while allegedly trespassing at her wedding

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested Thursday afternoon in Thousand Oaks after reportedly trespassing at her wedding.

Deputies were called around 2 p.m. to a report of a trespasser at a home in the 2300 block of White Stallion Road, said Capt. Cameron Henderson.

Once on scene, the deputies encountered Alexander, who was eventually arrested for an outstanding warrant in a different county, Henderson said. No one was injured during the encounter.

The captain said he did not know what the warrant was for or which county it originated in. Deputies were still investigating the trespassing portion of the call as of late Thursday afternoon, he said.

Henderson did not connect Alexander’s arrest to Spears’ wedding, which was first reported by TMZ.

Spears on Thursday married personal trainer Sam Asghari, her partner of about six years.

The ceremony was attended by about 100 guests, including Spears’ older brother, Bryan. The singer’s estranged mother, father and sister, Jamie Lynn, were not present, according to TMZ. The arrest occurred on a block where Spears has a home.

The wedding comes less than a year after a Los Angeles judge freed Spears from her long-running conservatorship, during which she was allegedly told she could not marry or have children with Asghari. The couple got engaged in September, and the conservatorship officially ended in November.

She married Alexander, a childhood friend, in 2004, but the union was annulled 55 hours later.