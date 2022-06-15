Man shot and killed while sitting in his car in South L.A.
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night while sitting in his car in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.
At 10:11 p.m., an individual approached the car parked near the intersection of 83rd and Figueroa streets and shot at the man inside, said Officer Annie Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers responding to the scene pronounced the man dead.
The victim was identified only as a man in his 40s as county coroner officials worked to notify next of kin.
Police said they do not have a description of the suspect or any suspect vehicle.
