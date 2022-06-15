Advertisement
Man shot and killed while sitting in his car in South L.A.

By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night while sitting in his car in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

At 10:11 p.m., an individual approached the car parked near the intersection of 83rd and Figueroa streets and shot at the man inside, said Officer Annie Hernandez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responding to the scene pronounced the man dead.

The victim was identified only as a man in his 40s as county coroner officials worked to notify next of kin.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect or any suspect vehicle.

Jonah Valdez

