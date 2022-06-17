Thousand Oaks pet shelter using gun control views as screening tool. And the hate begins

A Thousand Oaks pet shelter is facing a barrage of hate-filled messages and threats since the owner announced it has started screening potential adoptees for their stance on gun ownership and reforms.

Shelter Hope Pet Shop owner Kim Sill said in a recent newsletter that her team would add a question to its screening protocols: “Where do you stand on gun control?”

But since multiple news outlets wrote about the shelter’s decision — including a segment Wednesday questioning the move on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” — Sill said she had received an onslaught of hateful messages and violent threats.

When reached Friday, Sill was too distraught to speak at length about the policy, saying she feared for her life after receiving so many threats. She said she was awaiting help and updates from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office after reporting dozens of voicemails, emails and callers for threatening her and the shop.

She also said she planned to close the shelter for at least a few days amid the onslaught of vitriol.

Advertisement

Sgt. Jason Karol, a public information officer with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were looking into the threats. He was unable to provide a current count of the threats reported because they were continuing.

“There’s a very high volume of phone calls and emails coming in,” Karol said. “It’s an ongoing thing.”

He also declined to confirm whether any threats had been deemed credible but said investigators had been in touch with Sill since the issue entered the public discourse.

“A large majority of [the threats] are from out of state, so they’re working with outside agencies to determine if some of these are credible,” Karol said.

In the newsletter published last month, Sill wrote that the recent mass shooting in Ulvade, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers, as well as the 2018 mass shooting in Thousand Oaks that killed 12 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill, pushed her to make the change.

“Our community of Thousand Oaks became part of all the other cities in America, now scarred with the reputation of a mass killing,” the newsletter said. “Shelter Hope Pet Shop in no way will continue to operate if we are even remotely part of the problem. We support teachers, children, and businesses who provide services to the public, but we’ve had enough of all the senseless killing.”

In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Sill also said that gun violence had personally affected her family.

“In 1998, my sister was shot and killed by her husband,” she told the outlet. “He bought a gun two days previously with no mental health check and killed her.”

The newsletter explained that the shelter already had a lengthy interview process in place for people looking to adopt pets, including questions about age and living situations. The question about gun control simply adds to that, Sill said.

“Adoption facilities like mine turn people down for all kinds of reasons,” Sill told Fox News. “They can turn you down for the kind of dog food you tell them you’re going to use on that dog you want, or the kind of cat litter.”

She told the news outlet that people’s stance on guns is relevant because she’s been known to make house calls to respond to pet emergencies.

“God forbid if you have a stroke, and your wife calls me up and tells me to come to your house and get the dog,” Sill said. “I might not feel safe coming to your house knowing that you are very radically opposed to me thinking it’s not OK for an 18-year-old to have a gun.”

The shelter’s June 1 Facebook post promoting the new policy has received almost 2,000 comments, the vast majority questioning it or disparaging Sill or the shop directly. But Sill wrote in the newsletter she made the policy to support her community.

“We live in the only country in the world that continues to support weapons and not communities,” Sill wrote in the newsletter. “We will continue to support our community, but if you are pro guns and believe that no background check is necessary, then do not come to us to adopt.”