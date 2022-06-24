‘It feels like we’re going back in time’: Abortion rights protests quickly materialize in Los Angeles

As news of the Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion spread Friday morning, many in Southern California responded with a simple question: Where do we protest?

The overturning of the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision will not hinder reproductive health access in California, where abortion will continue to be protected under state law. But the landscape on the ground will look painfully different in other parts of the country.

Twenty-six states will ban all, or nearly all, abortions now that Roe has been overturned, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports reproductive health and abortion rights.

The first Los Angeles crowds began to gather around noon outside a federal courthouse downtown .

Standing with the growing crowd, Francisca Romero, a 25-year-old actress originally from Uruguay, described the Supreme Court decision as a tipping point in the country.

The green bandana tied around her neck was similar to the ones worn by women’s rights activists in Mexico and Argentina when they fought for abortion rights, she said. Other volunteers and organizers wore their own green bandanas printed with the words “Overturn Roe? Hell no!”

“To me it feels like we’re going back in time,” Romero said. She couldn’t believe this moment was happening in the United States.

The crowd outside the courthouse quickly grew to more than a hundred people, then 200.

“This is a point we can either mobilize and come together and say, ‘Enough is enough. We won’t stand for it.’ Or we’re going to sit back and be complacent to violence,” said Becca Waite, a 34-year-old organizer with Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights and a traveling emergency room nurse currently working in Orange County.

For Denise Meyer, 78, a retired educator clad in a “Bans Off My Body” T-shirt, Friday’s decision was a portal back in time to just after she graduated high school in Long Beach. She recalled her experience helping a pregnant teenage friend seek an abortion in the days before Roe.

“I asked around, asked my friends, and I found someone who could take her to Mexico. And we drove to Mexico for an illegal abortion, and it was a horrendous experience,” Meyer said. “I would never wish that on anybody.”

“People are going to have abortions whether it’s legal or not,” Meyer said.

For several minutes outside the federal courthouse, speakers shared why they were there. One person encouraged churchgoers to challenge their fellow Christians. Another urged people to protest and donate to help women and nonbinary people access abortions.

Liseth De Leon, 23, spoke up publicly for the first time about the abortion she had just two weeks ago. The decision this morning from the Supreme Court made her angry.

“What if I was a different person born in a different state?” she told the audience. “I found so much strength and peace in the fact that I was able to have a choice. Because I knew I wasn’t ready.”

A resident of South Central Los Angeles, De Leon said she felt she couldn’t provide for a child. When she sought an abortion, she told only a cousin and friend.

In sharing her story, De Leon said she wanted others to know they weren’t alone.

Plans for additional protests in the Southland began to materialize early Friday.

The local chapter of Black Lives Matter is organizing a protest set to begin at 5 p.m. Friday in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles, according to social media posts.

A candlelight vigil for abortion rights organized by Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. outside All Saints Church in Pasadena.

