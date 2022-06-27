Advertisement
Share
California

California company to shut off public access to forestland due to wildfire concerns

Mt. Shasta, seen as a backdrop to Upper Lake Shasta, at the Shasta Dam
Mt. Shasta rises behind Upper Lake Shasta in 2018. Sierra Pacific Industries holds a wide stretch of timberlands in the area.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
By Felicia Alvarez
Share

California’s largest lumber company is closing public access to its vast holdings of forestland in the state, citing wildfire concerns.

Sierra Pacific Industries last week said concerns over extreme drought conditions and increasing wildfire risks are prompting the company to close its forests to public access starting July 1. The closures could last through fall 2022.

“Despite some of the late spring rains, California is experiencing the driest conditions it has had in 1,200 years,” said Andrea Howell, spokesperson for Sierra Pacific Industries, in a statement.

FAWNSKIN, CA - MAY 31: Chad Hanson, a research ecologist with the John Muir Project, says trees such as these Jeffrey pine, western juniper and mountain mahogany in Holcomb Valley would be slated for removal according to a controversial US Forest Service plan that would clear 13,000 acres on the north side of Big Bear Valley. The plan proposes to reduce the risk of a potentially catastrophic wildfire and create more than 40 miles of ebike trails in the same area. The North Big Bear Landscape Restoration Project is supported by the area's business community, but opposed by environmental groups led by the Sierra Club. Photographed on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Holcomb Valley in Fawnskin, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Drought, wildfire and commerce prompt massive forest thinning plan for Big Bear Lake

Federal officials have proposed a massive forest thinning project north of Big Bear Lake, citing drought and the threat of wildfire.

Sierra Pacific Industries owns 2.3 million acres of land across California, Oregon and Washington. The closure will only apply to its California holdings, which span from forests near Lake Shasta, the towns of Burney and Quincy and south toward forests outside of Lake Tahoe and Sonora.

These forests are usually open to the public for hiking, bicycling, fishing, hunting and cross-country skiing. The company said it plans to close off walk-in access but will still allow use of public roads that go through its lands.

California is currently under drought emergency orders, as the state recently saw its driest January, February and March on record in 100 years, according to state officials.

LINCOLN HEIGHTS,

Climate & Environment

Early signs indicate Southern California finally using less water. But big test lies ahead

Water waste complaints are soaring in Los Angeles, while demand appears to be shrinking across the region.
Advertisement

As summer goes on, Californians are likely to see publicly owned forests follow suit with additional closures, said Issac Sanchez, battalion chief for Cal Fire.

“The window for these types of events is certainly widening,” Sanchez said. “Fires are starting earlier and lasting longer, and we can expect to see these kind of restrictions follow that trend.”

The closure marks the third year in a row Sierra Pacific Industries has closed off public access due to wildfire concerns. The company closed off access in June last year, and in September 2020, as dry conditions worsened, according to its archive of news releases.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Felicia Alvarez

Felicia Alvarez is a breaking news intern at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a staff writer at the Sacramento Business Journal and the Davis Enterprise. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement