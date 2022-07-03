Advertisement
Share
California

Three dead in Winnetka crash

By Sonja SharpStaff Writer 
Share

Three men were killed and six other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Vanowen Street in Winnetka, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A 25-year-old and two 30-year-olds were pronounced dead at the scene. Six others were transported with potentially serious injuries, officials said.

California
Sonja Sharp

Sonja Sharp is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement