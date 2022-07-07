Advertisement
California

High, steady temperatures set to hit Southern California this weekend

Woman sits under misters
Karla Amezcua takes a break under the cool misters from work at Bruxie amid hot weather in Orange.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Itzel Luna
Temperatures are expected to heat up — but not break records — in Southern California this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

No heat advisories will be set this weekend, said Lisa Phillips, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“For this time of year, the temperatures are not that far off of climatology,” Phillips said.

A historic postcard showing the Hollywood Freeway and downtown Los Angeles.

California

Lightning, killer floods and even snow: The real L.A story has weather drama

Los Angeles bills itself as the home of endlessly clement weather. But Southern California’s mix of microclimates isn’t immune to dramatic storms.

Temperatures will start to heat up Friday and stay there through the coming week, according to the weather service that covers Los Angeles County. Most areas west of the Mississippi should prepare for this heat.

Southern California will see the hottest temperature for the week Saturday and Sunday, Phillips said.

Downtown Los Angeles will reach a record high of 84 degrees Sunday, which is 2 degrees above normal, according to the weather service. The rest of the week will be in the low 80s.

The sea breeze and onshore flow are expected to keep the coast relatively cool and at higher temperatures than other regions.

The San Fernando, Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys are expected to hit triple digits. The San Fernando Valley will experience slightly higher temperatures, about 8 degrees above normal.

“Some of the valleys are a little bit warmer but generally the sea breeze will keep the downtown area quite a bit cooler,” Phillips said.

LAKE MEAD, NEV. - MAY 16, 2022. Boaters navigate Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, created by the construction of the Hoover Dam in the channel of the Colorado River. The white surfaces on the lake's rocky banks show how low water levels have dropped after more than a decade of persistent and worsening drought conditions in the Southwestern U.S. This year, the lake's water level hads dropped to the lowest in history. It is lower than it has been since the reservoir was filled some 90 years ago. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Extreme heat, drought will permanently scar California and its social fabric

Recurring drought and rising temperatures have already begun to alter the landscape of California and the American Southwest, researchers warn.

Temperatures for the San Fernando Valley will peak on Sunday at 100 degrees. The Inland Empire will also have temperatures peak at 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday. The Antelope Valley should expect higher temperatures, with a high of 103 degrees.

Residents should expect this weekend’s temperatures to be similar to those during the Fourth of July weekend, according to Phillips.

CaliforniaClimate & Environment
Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

