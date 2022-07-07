High, steady temperatures set to hit Southern California this weekend

Temperatures are expected to heat up — but not break records — in Southern California this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

No heat advisories will be set this weekend, said Lisa Phillips, a weather service meteorologist in Oxnard.

“For this time of year, the temperatures are not that far off of climatology,” Phillips said.

Temperatures will start to heat up Friday and stay there through the coming week, according to the weather service that covers Los Angeles County. Most areas west of the Mississippi should prepare for this heat.

Southern California will see the hottest temperature for the week Saturday and Sunday, Phillips said.

Get ready for warm temperatures. We're cool now but things start to warm up by Friday and it pretty much sticks around. In fact, most of the Nation west of the Mississippi has at least a slight chance of excessive heat next week. Plan outdoor activities accordingly! #cawx pic.twitter.com/fzxefn1xcg — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) July 5, 2022

Downtown Los Angeles will reach a record high of 84 degrees Sunday, which is 2 degrees above normal, according to the weather service. The rest of the week will be in the low 80s.

The sea breeze and onshore flow are expected to keep the coast relatively cool and at higher temperatures than other regions.

The San Fernando, Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys are expected to hit triple digits. The San Fernando Valley will experience slightly higher temperatures, about 8 degrees above normal.

“Some of the valleys are a little bit warmer but generally the sea breeze will keep the downtown area quite a bit cooler,” Phillips said.

Temperatures for the San Fernando Valley will peak on Sunday at 100 degrees. The Inland Empire will also have temperatures peak at 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday. The Antelope Valley should expect higher temperatures, with a high of 103 degrees.

Residents should expect this weekend’s temperatures to be similar to those during the Fourth of July weekend, according to Phillips.