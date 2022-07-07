California

L.A. just banned cars from a major Griffith Park road. Will it save cyclists’ lives?

A cyclist rides past a worker who is standing next to a sign that reads, "road closed ahead."
A cyclist rides past L.A. city worker Emma Delgado on June 29 and heads down the stretch of Griffith Park Drive that is now closed to car traffic.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
When Drew Valenti shares the road with cars from the saddle of his bike in Los Angeles, the thought of getting killed always crosses his mind.

Even in a place like Griffith Park, with its scenic routes that twist through a chaparral expanse of sycamores and live oaks.

“You’re definitely aware of your mortality, pretty much all the time,” Valenti said after a trip through the park, where he rides five times a week since picking up cycling during the pandemic.

Now, city officials have temporarily closed a stretch of Griffith Park Drive, which cuts through the heart of the park — eliminating car traffic in an effort to improve safety for cyclists, runners, hikers and equestrians. The movement caught momentum after the death of experienced cyclist Andrew Jelmert, who was struck from behind by a car during a training ride through the park in April.

“It felt safer,” Valenti said of his most recent ride. “And the result of it feeling safer, it was a more productive ride. You’re able to sort of be in a more meditative state. And I think that’s a good thing for a public park to be able to do for us.”

The pilot program marks a major effort by Los Angeles — a place known as the capital of car culture — to reclaim some public roadways for bikes and pedestrians. The experiment comes amid a time of growing traffic deaths caused by cars on city streets.

With the park’s car-free road, L.A. joins other major cities — including San Francisco, Santa Barbara and New York City — that have closed off stretches to motor vehicles. Many of the changes were intended to address an influx of residents seeking outdoor recreation and commerce amid pandemic lockdowns and social-distancing regulations.

WILMINGTON, CA - AUGUST 15: Ami (cq) Rodriquez, 13, of Harbor City, performs bicycle stunts along Avalon Blvd. at the CicLAvia open streets festival on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 in Wilmington, CA. Public streets were closed to motor traffic along a 2.25-mile route that connects Banning Park and Wilmington Waterfront Park. Residents will be able to bike, skate, run, walk, and skateboard. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

7 L.A. cyclists share how to go car-free, ride safely and have fun

If you’ve been thinking about going car-free in L.A. or even just driving less, these riders’ stories can help you get started.

In April, San Francisco closed off most of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park, enshrining what was originally a temporary pandemic measure. Officials seem poised to do the same with a two-mile stretch of the Great Highway, which is open to traffic on weekdays but car-free on weekends.

Santa Barbara closed eight blocks of its downtown to accommodate outdoor dining, and the area is now a respite for runners and cyclists.

And even before the pandemic, officials in New York City made a major chunk of Central Park car-free in 2018.

“What these things do is they make these recreational spaces feel a lot more welcoming for folks on foot, folks on bikes and so forth,” said Michael Manville, an urban planning professor at UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs. “And it’s to accentuate the park’s original purpose as a respite away from the noise and activity of the city.”

Los Angeles in recent years added more than 100 miles of bike lanes, in some cases taking portions of streets away from cars to offer a safer ride for cyclists.

But actually closing roads to eliminate cars is rare.

Cyclists talk behind a sign blocking out cars
Cyclists enjoy a conversation while taking a break from a ride in Griffith Park.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

CicLAvia has been shutting down five- to six-mile stretches of L.A. city streets since 2010, to be used only by cyclists and pedestrians, but the closures last for just a few hours every few months.

The last time a street was converted for pedestrian-only use was in 2012, when a short stretch of road in Silver Lake was turned into Sunset Triangle Plaza.

But in May, L.A. City Council and city transportation officials began studying the possibility of making some streets in downtown Los Angeles car-free.

Although Griffith Park is among the largest urban parks in the U.S., roughly 8,500 cars travel on its roads each day, according to the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

L.A.'s Griffith Park

Lifestyle

Our guide to Griffith Park. How to safely explore its wild, classic and hidden gems

Pandemic or not, Griffith Park takes you to L.A.'s urban edge and plunges you into what remains of our wilder side. Let this mini-guide send you on your way.

Many drivers use the park’s main roads — Griffith Park Drive and Crystal Springs Drive — as shortcuts to avoid traffic on the 5 and 134 freeways.

Griffith Park’s new car-free space stretches for about two-thirds of a mile on Griffith Park Drive. The primary goal is to eliminate drivers cutting through the park, said L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, whose office commissioned a study of the park’s transportation infrastructure.

The closure is among a series of recommendations from the study.

In addition to eliminating cut-through traffic, the study addresses recommendations to lower driving speeds and to improve bike and pedestrian infrastructure with upgrades such as protected bike lanes and raised crosswalks. Many of Griffith Park’s roads lack bike lanes, and some of those that do exist are obstructed by parked cars or have faded over time, consultants noted in a presentation of the study’s early findings.

Raman, whose district includes Griffith Park, said her office also is considering closing the upper part of Crystal Springs Drive, which spits out onto the 5 Freeway or into Los Feliz.

Prior to its closure last week, 2,000 drivers used Griffith Park Drive on any given day, the city said. Crystal Springs Drive, which runs parallel with the 5 Freeway, still sees about 6,500 cars daily.

Drivers typically enter from the northern part of the park as they exit the 134 Freeway or drive along Zoo Drive.

An L.A. City worker talks to a driver at Griffith Park
L.A. city worker Emma Delgado tells a driver that motorists are not allowed to drive down Griffith Park’s car-free stretch.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Depending on feedback from the community and its consultants, Raman’s office may make the Griffith Park Drive closure permanent after the pilot program ends July 18.

Other upgrades will depend on things like the city’s budget cycle and buy-in from stakeholders such as the nearby L.A. Zoo and the Autry Museum; as well as staffing at the Department of Transportation, which Raman wants to expand to accommodate more transportation projects.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 13: The SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 climate-controlled, 6-passenger gondolas where guests soar 150 feet above Golden Gate Park on Saturday, March 13, 2021 in San Francisco, CA. On March 2, 2021, the San Francisco Department of Public Health updated a COVID-19 health order to allow many businesses to reopen at the Red Tier. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) Illustrations by Grace Danico / For The Times

Travel & Experiences

25 free things to do in California that will get you in the summer groove

Art museums, botanical gardens, cultural marketplaces. Some of the best experiences in the state don’t cost a thing (aside from gas money).

Raman said the campaign to end cut-through traffic in Griffith Park predates her time in office and is nearly a decade old.

Supporters include mobility advocates such as Streets Are For Everyone, known as SAFE, which was founded by Damian Kevitt after he was struck by a car while riding his bike with his wife in Griffith Park in 2013.

“So you do have to evaluate, you know, is it better to cater to people so that they can get home one minute faster? This is not a highway. This is a park.”

— Damian Kevitt, Streets Are For Everyone founder

Kevitt was pinned beneath the car and dragged for a quarter-mile, ripping off part of his right leg. He underwent 11 surgeries over four months in the hospital.

Advocates started a campaign to ban cut-through traffic in the park — including the closure of Griffith Park Drive — about six years ago, Kevitt said. When Jelmert was killed in April, Kevitt said it felt like things had gone full-circle.

Citywide, the number of people injured or killed by drivers has risen in the last several years. During the first six months of 2022, severe and fatal collisions increased 12.4% over the same span last year, the Department of Transportation said. So far, 76 pedestrians and seven cyclists have been killed in crashes, and 240 pedestrians and 60 cyclists have been hospitalized with severe injuries.

“This is not a new campaign. What’s new is we have the unfortunate fatality of Andrew Jelmert and a lot of individuals who started standing up and that we galvanized and organized around, [saying], ‘Hey, this park is actually dangerous; it’s actually scary to ride your bicycle in the park,’” Kevitt said. “And the number of people who were like, yeah, I was hit in Griffith Park, you know, it’s a commonplace thing.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - APR. 18, 2022. Flowers mark the location where bicyclist Andrew Jelmert, 77, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while participating in the AIDS/LifeCycle charity ride in Griffith Park on Saturday, Apr. 16,. 2022. The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested the driver who was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Police said the driver left the scene without providing aid or identifying himself. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

California

Grieving cyclists call for a safer Griffith Park after 77-year-old killed

Andrew Jelmert, 77, a Realtor, died at the scene, leaving fellow cyclists shaken and renewing calls for bike lanes in the park.

About a month after Jelmert’s death, SAFE conducted a speed study along the stretch of Crystal Springs Drive where he was struck and found that cars were traveling an average of 36 mph, slightly faster than the rush-hour speed on the 5 Freeway. Some cars moving through the park were clocked at more than 60 mph.

“So you do have to evaluate, you know: Is it better to cater to people so that they can get home one minute faster? Or better to make sure a park is safer so that a person doesn’t die?” Kevitt said. “This is not a highway. This is a park.”

Kevitt said improvements in Griffith Park are part of a larger national discussion of rethinking transportation in the face of major crises, such as housing and climate change.

What L.A. has in common with other cities with similar car-free projects is that each is densely populated, said UCLA’s Manville, who studies transportation and land use. Population density makes cities ripe for transportation upgrades beyond car travel.

But what sets L.A. apart, Manville said, is how committed it remains to the car.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - APR. 18, 2022. Flowers mark the location where bicyclist Andrew Jelmert, 77, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while participating in the AIDS/LifeCycle charity ride in Griffith Park on Saturday, Apr. 16,. 2022. The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested the driver who was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter. Police said the driver left the scene without providing aid or identifying himself. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Want to make L.A.'s biggest park safer and more enjoyable? Close more Griffith Park roads to cars

It’s high time that Los Angeles prioritizes Griffith Park users over commuters.

San Francisco and New York are among the few U.S. cities that restrict new parking. In L.A., the opposite is true: Developers of new apartments are often required to build new parking spaces and tend to widen streets to try to accommodate added traffic, Manville said. Improvements to bike and pedestrian infrastructure often take a back seat.

“It is good to make it easier for people to recreationally cycle and walk and feel safe in our own parks,” Manville said, referring to Griffith Park. “But the fact is that people also should be able to bike and walk safely just throughout the city. The city should be much more willing to consider things like [car-free stretches] on its actual streets.”

People walk in the distance, behind a "Do not enter" sign.
The temporary closure to cars in Griffith Park has been in place since June 27.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Manville says the pilot program at Griffith Park is another step in the right direction.

The City Council recently passed an ordinance that would require L.A. to stick to its 2035 Mobility Plan, the result of a spirited campaign by environmental and transportation activists. The 2028 Olympics have spurred major public transit projects that would have otherwise been delayed for years. And after pushback from environmental justice advocates, transportation officials have also shown a willingness to steer away from freeway widening projects, which disproportionately displace residents in Black and Latino neighborhoods.

For the most part, residents seem to be in favor of fewer cars on the road too. A recent poll found that Los Angeles voters support adding more dedicated bus and bike lanes.

LOS ANGELES, CA - April 16: Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Manan Butt talks with a man riding his bike on the sidewalk, along Whittier Boulevard in the heart of East Los Angeles, Friday, April 16, 2021. Deputy Butt let him go with a warning, but made him aware of L.A. County municipal code 15.76.080, which states bike or vehicles are not to be operated on sidewalks. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. sheriff’s deputies use minor stops to search bicyclists, with Latinos hit hardest

In Griffith Park, improvements for now come in the form of traffic cones and freestanding “Stop” and “Do not enter” signs weighted by sandbags on each end of the Griffith Park Drive closure. Leading up to the barriers are signs planted along the road, warning of the closure. A city worker is posted at each end to field any questions and direct traffic to turn around.

Workers said most drivers are understanding, although one said he encountered a man who was enraged he couldn’t cut through the park for his morning commute to a hospital in Burbank.

Jose Suarez, a Glendale resident, was surprised when he encountered the closure.

A landscape and wildlife photographer, Suarez often uses Griffith Park Drive to navigate the park for his work, but also as a shortcut to avoid freeway traffic. Driving his gray Hyundai sedan, he was on his way to photograph a bird for a company’s logo.

“I don’t have a problem with anybody else trying to use the road as well,” Suarez said of sharing the road with cyclists. “But why would they close the road? That part doesn’t make sense.”

Travel & Experiences

For Subscribers

7 SoCal experiences that get your kids up close and personal with extraordinary animals

They’ll squeal with delight while sitting with penguins, hanging with hawks or letting butterflies land on their noses (don’t sneeze!).

Suarez, 26, knows the park well. He grew up in nearby Silver Lake and lived there until 2015, when he and his family were priced out of their home. His parents would bring Suarez and his siblings to hike the park’s trails and leap through its playgrounds after school. Birthdays with carne asada picnics were often hosted at the park. “Some of the best memories I have are there,” he said.

He hoped the city would offer a different solution instead of a full road closure, such as painted bike lanes. Next time, he said, he will park down the hill, hop on his bike and pedal up the road for his photography work.

Since the closure, Colton Miller, who commutes through Griffith Park every day for work, said he’s noticed more cyclists.

Miller said although he welcomes the closure of Griffith Park Drive, he looks forward to further improvements that will slow cars on Crystal Springs Drive, a road that causes him more concern.

Cycling safety became top of mind for Miller in early May when his close friend and fellow cyclist John Hermoso was killed in a traffic collision while riding near Santa Clarita.

“You hear about these collisions, and at the time, you kind of think of it as like something external to yourself, and not necessarily involved,” Miller said. “And then it happens to someone who’s close to you and within close proximity to you, and it does make you rethink a lot of just how you interact with the world around you — a reminder that you’re not invincible, you know. These things can happen to pretty much anyone.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 09: Pony's resting in their enclosure at the Griffith Park Pony Rides on a rainy Thursday. The city of Los Angeles advanced a plan to hire an equestrian expert to assess the well-being of the horses used at the Griffith Park Pony Rides in response to allegations from activists who are calling for a ban of the practice. The motion was made by Councilmember Nithya Raman and Paul Koretz Tuesday and now goes before the full council. Griffith Park Pony Rides on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

California

L.A. may bring in outside experts to assess horses’ well-being at pony ride facility

The Griffith Park Pony Rides have been in operation in some form since 1948.

Hermoso used to lead a Wednesday morning ride through Griffith Park toward the Observatory, starting near the pony stables at the south end of the park. Miller now leads the group, which has grown to more than 50 cyclists, with the ride bearing Hermoso’s nickname: “Panda’s Ponies.”

The route includes Griffith Park Drive, and the possibility of a car crash always worried him during group rides. The way the road hugs the park’s hills and brush leaves drivers and cyclists blind to one another as they make a turn.

“That puts us in a pretty precarious spot,” said Miller, who breathed a little easier after the road was closed to cars.

The highlight of their ride, he said, is when the route breaks off into Mt. Hollywood Drive, where the group climbs up the mountain, winding along roads that have long been closed to traffic save for only the occasional city worker or film crew.

It’s here where Valenti — who at times joins the Wednesday morning rides — finds the most joy in the park. But it’s in the moments when he rides alone that he finds the most peace.

“It’s that solitude. It’s just the only place in the city where you genuinely turn off,” Valenti said. “It can just be you, in the hills, period.”

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentTransportation
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family. He is a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class.

