Wildfire burning inside Yosemite National Park forces partial closure

Part of Yosemite National Park was forced to close as firefighters worked to contain a wildfire burning inside the park Thursday night.

The Washburn fire had grown to 60 to 70 acres shortly after 7 p.m. and was burning in the area of Mariposa Grove, in the southern portion of the park, said Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for Yosemite.

Though the park at large remains open, the area around the fire is closed to the public, Gediman said.

Fire crews are working from the ground and air to suppress the blaze, according to a tweet by park officials.

The grove is home to the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite, with more than 500 mature giant sequoias, and is a popular destination in the park.

Further information on the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.