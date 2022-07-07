Advertisement
Share
California

Wildfire burning inside Yosemite National Park forces partial closure

A forest fire burns trees in Yosemite
The Washburn fire burns in Yosemite National Park on Thursday in the area of the famed Mariposa Grove of giant sequoias.
(National Park Service)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

Part of Yosemite National Park was forced to close as firefighters worked to contain a wildfire burning inside the park Thursday night.

The Washburn fire had grown to 60 to 70 acres shortly after 7 p.m. and was burning in the area of Mariposa Grove, in the southern portion of the park, said Scott Gediman, a spokesperson for Yosemite.

Though the park at large remains open, the area around the fire is closed to the public, Gediman said.

Fire crews are working from the ground and air to suppress the blaze, according to a tweet by park officials.

Yosemite National Park, California-July 14, 2021-Trees cut down in Yosemite National Park in July 2021. The nonprofit Earth Island Institute has filed a lawsuit to stop logging in the National Park arguing that the work violates federal environmental requirements. The "biomass removal project" covers nearly 2,000 acres within the park and authorizes crews to remove thousands of standing dead trees and healthy ponderosa pines, white firs and incense cedars to reduce the fire risk to Yosemite Valley, the Merced and Tuolumne groves of giant sequoias, habitat for rare species including Pacific fishers and great gray owls and communities including El Portal, Foresta and Yosemite Village. Chad Hanson, a member of Earth Island Institute, is against the biomass removal project. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

California

Logging project in Yosemite National Park halted after environmental lawsuit

The forest-thinning project, which authorities say would be aimed at removing fuel for wildfires, has been temporarily halted by a federal judge.

Advertisement

The grove is home to the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite, with more than 500 mature giant sequoias, and is a popular destination in the park.

Further information on the fire was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement