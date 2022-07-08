Advertisement
Share
California

Man killed in July 4 fireworks explosion in Montebello is identified

Spent fireworks from the Fourth of July litter a street
Spent fireworks from the Fourth of July litter a street, about a mile from where a firework explosion killed a man in Montebello.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Felicia Alvarez
Itzel Luna
Share

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a fireworks explosion in Montebello during a Fourth of July celebration.

Zorak Habeshian, 42, of Downey, died after the incident that occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Germain Drive, according Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Habeshian was handling a suspected “high-powered, mortar-type, aerial firework,” which was illegal in the city, when it exploded, authorities said. Habeshian was found unconscious with serious injuries lying in the yard of a home.

Local fire, police and paramedics arrived at the scene and Habeshian was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

“The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso,” said Michael Chee, a city spokesman.

Advertisement

The fatal incident occurred despite repeated attempts from Los Angeles-area officials to curb illegal fireworks. Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office issued cease-and-desist letters to online platforms advertising fireworks sales in Los Angeles. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez also held a firework buyback program in her San Fernando Valley-based district.

“This tragic accident and death was avoidable and serves as an unfortunate and grim reminder of the danger posed by illegal and high-power fireworks,” Chee told City News Service.

California
Felicia Alvarez

Felicia Alvarez is a breaking news intern at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a staff writer at the Sacramento Business Journal and the Davis Enterprise. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree at UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism.

Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a breaking news intern on the Fast Break Desk at the Los Angeles Times. Luna is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Stanford University, where she works as a student activism beat reporter. She previously served as a College Journalism Network fellow for Cal Matters, where she covered higher education reporting for private colleges in California. She’s also worked as a news intern for KTLA. Luna is originally from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement