1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt when SUV crashes into Elysian Park bus stop
One person has died and another is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Elysian Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 4:24 p.m. near North Broadway and Bernard Street, according to authorities.
The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that one person died and another was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.
One of the victims was trapped under the vehicle, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.
Cruz did not have information about the driver, including whether they stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.
It took nearly two hours for more than 80 firefighters to put out the fire that destroyed the structure, built in 1905.
Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a green Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed on a sidewalk, with wreckage pinned under its front end and a toppled bus stop sign leaning on its rear.
Officers have blocked traffic in the area of the crash scene, Cruz said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.