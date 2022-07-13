Advertisement
California

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt when SUV crashes into Elysian Park bus stop

Aerial view of firetrucks and police cars around a green SUV that crashed into a bus stop
Footage from a KTLA helicopter shows the scene where a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Elysian Park, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
One person has died and another is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Elysian Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 4:24 p.m. near North Broadway and Bernard Street, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that one person died and another was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

One of the victims was trapped under the vehicle, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Cruz did not have information about the driver, including whether they stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a green Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed on a sidewalk, with wreckage pinned under its front end and a toppled bus stop sign leaning on its rear.

Officers have blocked traffic in the area of the crash scene, Cruz said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

