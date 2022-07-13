1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt when SUV crashes into Elysian Park bus stop

One person has died and another is hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in Elysian Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene around 4:24 p.m. near North Broadway and Bernard Street, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that one person died and another was taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

One of the victims was trapped under the vehicle, said Officer Matthew Cruz, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

Cruz did not have information about the driver, including whether they stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Aerial footage from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed a green Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed on a sidewalk, with wreckage pinned under its front end and a toppled bus stop sign leaning on its rear.

Officers have blocked traffic in the area of the crash scene, Cruz said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.