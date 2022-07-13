Advertisement
Share
California

2 detained after firefighters knock out blaze at former Hollywood theater

Firefighters put out a fire at the former Hollywood Playhouse Theater
Firefighters put out a fire at the former Hollywood Playhouse Theater on Wednesday. One person was detained by police for questioning in connection to the fire at the theater, which was built in 1905, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
(KTLA)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

A former Hollywood theater built in 1905 was destroyed in a fire Wednesday and two people were detained by police for questioning in connection to the blaze at the vacant building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD did not reveal any additional information about the man and woman who were detained. There were no reported arrests, injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to authorities.

Over the years, the theater on North Las Palmas south of Sunset Boulevard has been known as the Hollywood Playhouse, Actors Center and Hollywood Center Theatre.

Several vehicles caught fire at a homeless encampment in West Oakland on Monday, July 11, 2022.

California

Massive fire burns cars and RVs at homeless encampment under Oakland freeway

A large cloud of black smoke billowed from near the 880 Freeway onramp and 80 Freeway interchange in West Oakland as the fire burned several vehicles.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m., and it took nearly two hours for more than 80 firefighters to put out the blaze. The theater’s structure was compromised by the fire and too dangerous for fire crews to enter the building, according to the LAFD. Firefighters spent most of their time on adjacent rooftops spraying the theater with water and making sure the fire did not spread to nearby structures.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety is set to red-tag the building and deem it unsafe for occupants to enter due to the damage from the fire, the LAFD said.

CaliforniaFires
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement