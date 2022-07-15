Suspects arrested in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings across Southern California

Two suspects have been arrested in a string of deadly shootings at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, Brea police said Friday.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer announced the arrests and scheduled a news conference for later in the day.

The robberies took place before dawn Monday in Brea, La Habra, Riverside, Upland, Santa Ana and Ontario, all within five hours of one another. The shootings left two people dead and three injured.

The suspects’ names were not released, and authorities would not say what crimes the pair are accused of committing.

On Thursday, 7-Eleven Inc. offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction those involved in the shootings.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on Franchisee, associate and customer safety,” the company wrote in a statement.