California

Suspects arrested in string of deadly 7-Eleven shootings across Southern California

Candles sit at a memorial beneath crime scene tape.
A makeshift memorial appears for 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, a 7-Eleven store clerk who was fatally shot early Monday morning at the store in Brea.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Two suspects have been arrested in a string of deadly shootings at 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, Brea police said Friday.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer announced the arrests and scheduled a news conference for later in the day.

The robberies took place before dawn Monday in Brea, La Habra, Riverside, Upland, Santa Ana and Ontario, all within five hours of one another. The shootings left two people dead and three injured.

The suspects’ names were not released, and authorities would not say what crimes the pair are accused of committing.

On Thursday, 7-Eleven Inc. offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction those involved in the shootings.

“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on Franchisee, associate and customer safety,” the company wrote in a statement.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

