200 firefighters battling brush fire in San Diego County

Nearly 200 firefighters were battling a brush fire Sunday afternoon southeast of Otay Lake in San Diego County that had a moderate “rate of spread” and charred 100 acres of vegetation, Cal Fire officials said.

Four separate fires on the west side of Otay Mountain Wilderness quickly became one, said Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots. No homes were immediately threatened.

Cal Fire tweeted around 2:30 p.m. that crews had stopped the spread at 100 acres, and air and ground resources “remain committed” to the blaze.

After the first crews arrived, officials ordered an additional 10 engines. Six helicopters and multiple fixed-wing aircraft also were assigned to the fire, Shoots said shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Officials said the fire was located about 1.5 miles south of Otay Lakes Road, and the terrain made it difficult for crews to reach the site.

“We are continuing to add additional ground and air resources,” Shoots said. “It is burning pretty good.”

Advertisement

Cal Fire officials were working with officials from the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service because the blaze was on or adjacent to federal land, he said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.