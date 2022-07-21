Two firefighters injured when burning building collapses in South L.A.
Two firefighters were injured by falling debris Thursday morning when a burning building in South L.A. collapsed, according to officials.
Firefighters responded to the fire about 5:35 a.m. at a 3,600-square-foot building in the 500 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department release.
The building eventually collapsed, injuring the two firefighters, officials said. Their injuries were minor, but both firefighters were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
It took several dozen firefighters less than an hour to extinguish the blaze, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
