Two firefighters injured when burning building collapses in South L.A.

Two firefighters were injured Thursday morning when a building collapsed in South L.A.
(Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Two firefighters were injured by falling debris Thursday morning when a burning building in South L.A. collapsed, according to officials.

Firefighters responded to the fire about 5:35 a.m. at a 3,600-square-foot building in the 500 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department release.

The building eventually collapsed, injuring the two firefighters, officials said. Their injuries were minor, but both firefighters were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

It took several dozen firefighters less than an hour to extinguish the blaze, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

