Photos: McKinney fire rages in Northern California

The McKinney fire exploded in size to more than 82 square miles after erupting Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far.

Two bodies were found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in a residential driveway near the remote community of Klamath River, Calif., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday. The victims were not immediately identified.

Flames from the McKinney fire burn beyond firefighters Sunday in Klamath National Forest in Northern California. (Noah Berger/Associate Press)

A charred pickup truck on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest on Saturday. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

Angela Crawford leans against a fence as the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home Saturday in Klamath National Forest. Crawford and her husband stayed, as other residents evacuated, to defend their home from the fire. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A kitten with singed whiskers, who survived the McKinney fire, hides in rocks Sunday in the Klamath National Forest. (David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)

Charred residences and vehicles sit as the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest. (Noah Berger / Associated Press)

A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney fire burns Saturday in Klamath National Forest. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)