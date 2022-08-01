California

Photos: McKinney fire rages in Northern California

A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney fire burns nearby in Klamath National Forest.
A firetruck drives along California Highway 96 as the McKinney fire burns Saturday in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)
By Times Photography Staff
The McKinney fire exploded in size to more than 82 square miles after erupting Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far.

Two bodies were found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in a residential driveway near the remote community of Klamath River, Calif., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday. The victims were not immediately identified.

Three firefighters watch flames from the McKinney fire burn trees in smoky Klamath National Forest.
Flames from the McKinney fire burn beyond firefighters Sunday in Klamath National Forest in Northern California.
(Noah Berger/Associate Press)
A charred pickup truck on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest.
A charred pickup truck on California Highway 96 in Klamath National Forest on Saturday.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Angela Crawford leans against a fence near an above ground pool as the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home.
Angela Crawford leans against a fence as the McKinney fire burns a hillside above her home Saturday in Klamath National Forest. Crawford and her husband stayed, as other residents evacuated, to defend their home from the fire.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A kitten with singed whiskers hides in rocks in the Klamath National Forest.
A kitten with singed whiskers, who survived the McKinney fire, hides in rocks Sunday in the Klamath National Forest.
(David McNew/AFP/Getty Images)
Charred residences and vehicles sit amid burnt trees and smoke.
Charred residences and vehicles sit as the McKinney fire burns in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
A horse stands in a pasture as smoke from the McKinney fire fills the sky over Klamath National Forest in the background.
A horse grazes in a pasture as the McKinney fire burns Saturday in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)
A firefighter battling the McKinney fire protects a cabin in Klamath National Forest.
A firefighter battling the McKinney fire protects a cabin Sunday in Klamath National Forest.
(Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.

