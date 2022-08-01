Photos: McKinney fire rages in Northern California

The McKinney fire exploded in size to more than 82 square miles after erupting Friday in a largely unpopulated area in the Klamath National Forest just south of the Oregon state line. It is California’s largest wildfire of the year so far.
Two bodies were found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in a residential driveway near the remote community of Klamath River, Calif., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday. The victims were not immediately identified.
