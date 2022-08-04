Advertisement
24 injured, two seriously, when Greyhound bus from L.A. to Fresno crashes onto its side

A Greyhound bus parked at a station
A Greyhound bus traveling from L.A. to Fresno crashed into a fence and overturned onto its side in Visalia early Wednesday, leaving 24 people injured, authorities said. Above, the downtown Los Angeles Greyhound station.
(Stefanie Dazio / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A Greyhound bus crashed into a fence and overturned onto its side early Wednesday in Visalia, injuring two dozen people, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported 3:15 a.m. on the northbound Highway 99 near Avenue 264.

The Greyhound, which was carrying 34 people including the 45-year-old driver, drifted onto the right shoulder before it crashed into a fence along the roadway, the CHP said.

The bus fell onto its right side in a parking lot.

Twenty-four people, including the driver, were injured, with two people suffering major injuries, officials said. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

The ages and genders of those injured were not available.

CHP officials said drugs and alcohol had been ruled out as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The bus reportedly originated in Los Angeles and was headed to Fresno at the time of the crash.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

