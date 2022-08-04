24 injured, two seriously, when Greyhound bus from L.A. to Fresno crashes onto its side

A Greyhound bus crashed into a fence and overturned onto its side early Wednesday in Visalia, injuring two dozen people, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident was reported 3:15 a.m. on the northbound Highway 99 near Avenue 264.

The Greyhound, which was carrying 34 people including the 45-year-old driver, drifted onto the right shoulder before it crashed into a fence along the roadway, the CHP said.

The bus fell onto its right side in a parking lot.

Twenty-four people, including the driver, were injured, with two people suffering major injuries, officials said. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

The ages and genders of those injured were not available.

CHP officials said drugs and alcohol had been ruled out as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The bus reportedly originated in Los Angeles and was headed to Fresno at the time of the crash.