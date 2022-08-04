Video shows fiery Windsor Hills crash that killed 4, including infant and pregnant woman

A fiery multi-car crash left four dead, including a pregnant woman and an infant, in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday, according to authorities.

Eight people were also injured in the crash at La Brea and Slauson avenues. The L.A. County Fire Department responded to the crash just after 1:40 p.m.

Officer Franco Pepi, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson, said three adults, including a pregnant woman, and an infant were killed in the crash.

The woman lost her unborn child, which the CHP was counting as a fifth fatality “due to rare circumstances,” Pepi said.

Law enforcement officials investigate a fiery crash in which multiple people were killed in Windsor Hills on Thursday afternoon. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Authorities took eight people to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for treatment, he said. Of those injured, six were teens and one suffered major injuries.

Surveillance video of the crash shows a Mercedes-Benz barreling down La Brea at high speed as dozens of cars cross the intersection on Slauson. The Mercedes runs a red light and slams into cars in the intersection, then bursts into flames and hurtles into a light pole, where it comes to rest.

After the crash, a streak of fire burns on the ground.

Smoke could be seen billowing from miles away.

Police believe the driver of a Mercedes-Benz caused the crash. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A woman who did not want to be named told The Times a Mercedes-Benz hit her car as she was leaving a United Oil gas station.

“I was getting out, had got gas,” she said. “All of a sudden that Mercedes is coming at me on ... fire. I didn’t have any time to think about it. It hit my car. I veered, hit the bench on the side.”

The crash caused her to fear a gasoline-fueled explosion, she told The Times.

Nearby, the wrecked Mercedes-Benz with a smashed hood had crashed into a curb.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mercedes-Benz was responsible for the crash, Pepi said.

A pregnant woman was among those killed in Thursday afternoon’s crash in Windsor Hills. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the CHP spokesperson said investigators determined the Mercedes was traveling “at a high rate of speed” and ran a red light while traveling southbound on La Brea.

The driver has been identified only as a female adult, Pepi said. It’s believed she is among those hospitalized.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, three of which were engulfed in flames, he said. The others sustained moderate damage.