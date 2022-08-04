At least 5 people killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills, authorities say

At least five people were killed in a fiery multi-car crash in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday, according to authorities and media reports.

The crash at La Brea and Slauson avenues was a “multiple casualty incident,” with reports of numerous injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a tweet. The department responded to the crash just after 1:40 p.m.

Six people were dead in the smoky pileup, the fire department told NBC.

Esteban Benitez, a public information representative with the fire department, told The Times he knew of five confirmed deaths, one person transported to a hospital and eight people who suffered minor injuries. He did not immediately have additional information.

Footage of the crash shows fire trucks on scene and cars on fire.

Advertisement

Smoke could be seen billowing above Los Angeles International Airport.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Times staff writer Gregory Yee contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.