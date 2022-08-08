Child killed in Windsor Hills crash was a couple weeks shy of first birthday

Alonzo Quintero was 11 months and 17 days old when he died after a driver crashed into several cars in a fiery wreck that killed five people in Windsor Hills on Thursday.

Alonzo’s 23-year-old mother, Asherey Ryan, also died in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ryan was 8½ months pregnant and on her way to a prenatal checkup when the crash happened, according to her family. The son she was carrying at the time was named Armani Lester, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. His date of birth and date of death fell on the same day.

Ryan’s boyfriend also died in the crash. As of Monday morning, he and two other victims had not been identified by medical examiners.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a registered nurse, was speeding when her car blew through the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and crashed into several vehicles, authorities said. Two cars immediately burst into flames. Several other people were injured, including Linton.

She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, and prosecutors expect to file charges against her on Monday.

Linton was treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for moderate injuries and was released into police custody Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. She’s being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and her bail was set at $9 million, according to jail records.