Advertisement
Share
California

Child killed in Windsor Hills crash was a couple weeks shy of first birthday

Scene of the crash site near a gas station
Five people were killed in a fiery crash near a Windsor Hills gas station at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues on Thursday.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Alonzo Quintero was 11 months and 17 days old when he died after a driver crashed into several cars in a fiery wreck that killed five people in Windsor Hills on Thursday.

Alonzo’s 23-year-old mother, Asherey Ryan, also died in the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ryan was 8½ months pregnant and on her way to a prenatal checkup when the crash happened, according to her family. The son she was carrying at the time was named Armani Lester, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. His date of birth and date of death fell on the same day.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 5, 2022 - - Carmen Dorsey, from left, and London Carter pray as Vera Jones lights a candle at a makeshift memorial across the street from where a fiery multi-car crash left six dead, including a pregnant woman, and injured others in Windsor Hills in Los Angeles on August 5, 2022. The accident happened on Thursday, August 4, 2022. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Photos: Prayers, memorial for five killed in fiery car crash in Windsor Hills

A registered nurse has been arrested and will be booked on vehicular manslaughter charges in the fiery Windsor Hills car crash that killed five people.

Ryan’s boyfriend also died in the crash. As of Monday morning, he and two other victims had not been identified by medical examiners.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, a registered nurse, was speeding when her car blew through the intersection of Slauson and La Brea avenues around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and crashed into several vehicles, authorities said. Two cars immediately burst into flames. Several other people were injured, including Linton.

She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, and prosecutors expect to file charges against her on Monday.

Linton was treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for moderate injuries and was released into police custody Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. She’s being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and her bail was set at $9 million, according to jail records.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement