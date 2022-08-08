Ryan Fellows is killed in a car crash while filming ‘Street Outlaws’

Ryan Fellows, star of the Discovery Channel’s racing show “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” was killed in a car crash Sunday, the show confirmed on social media.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” the statement read on Twitter. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

The deadly crash was first reported by TMZ, which said the crash happened outside of Las Vegas while Fellows was filming for the show.

TMZ reported Fellows was driving a Nissan 240Z and lost control near the finishing line. The vehicle crashed and caught fire.

On Sunday afternoon, a GoFundMe was launched for Fellows, in which he is described as an “avid car enthusiast and was a ‘warrior’ in many ways.” Fellows was married and had two children, ages 18 and 10.

The deadly incident would not be the first time one of the show’s stars crashed this year. In January, another star of the show, JJ Da Boss, and his wife crashed into each other in Texas while filming a race for the show. One of the vehicles caught fire suddenly in the middle of the race, then veered and crashed into the other car.

Officials with Discovery did not immediately respond to request for comment about the incident.