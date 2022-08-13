Magnitude 3.7 earthquake felt near Arcata, Calif.

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported at 5:33 a.m. Saturday three miles from Arcata, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred nine miles from Eureka, 12 miles from McKinleyville, 14 miles from Fortuna and 78 miles from Redding.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 12.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.