California

ASAP Rocky pleads not guilty to firearm assault charges in Los Angeles

A man in a suit stands at a lectern in a courtroom next to a woman
Rapper ASAP Rocky, right, appears Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of felony assault with a firearm.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
Rapper ASAP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony assault with a firearm stemming from a 2021 confrontation in Hollywood.

He is accused of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend during an argument in November. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and was ordered to return to court Nov. 2.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, to stay away from the former friend.

Mayers and two other men fled after he fired the gun, police said. He was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20 and was released on bail the same day. Mayers was returning from Barbados, authorities said, where he was vacationing with singer Rihanna. The couple had a son in May.

ASAP Rocky, a member of the Harlem hip-hop collective ASAP Mob, first made his mark in music with the single “Peso” in 2011. His 2013 debut album, “Long. Live. ASAP,” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its 2015 follow-up, “At. Long. Last. ASAP.” He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

