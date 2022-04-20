Rapper ASAP Rocky detained at LAX in connection with 2021 shooting

Rapper ASAP Rocky was detained Wednesday at LAX on his way back from Barbados, where he was vacationing with singer Rihanna, his girlfriend who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the case told The Times.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper, 33, was arriving on a private plane when he was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department officers and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, NBC News reported.

Rocky, whose real name Rakim Mayers, is under investigation by the LAPD in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue. The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m., and the victim, who survived, told police that Mayers and two others approached him with a handgun while they were walking on the street.

The victim alleged that Mayers shot at him three to four times and that a bullet grazed his left hand, according to the police report.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Mayers was met by law enforcement at his terminal Wednesday and taken away in handcuffs. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon with a gun, the site said.

A representative for the rapper did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment.