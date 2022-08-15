Advertisement
Share
California

ASAP Rocky charged with felony assault with a firearm in November shooting in Hollywood

Rapper ASAP Rocky
Rapper ASAP Rocky has been charged with assault with a firearm over a November shooting in Hollywood.
(Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles district attorney on Monday charged rapper ASAP Rocky with assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting in November in Hollywood.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm. He is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in a downtown L.A. courtroom.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said Dist. Atty. George Gascón in announcing the charges. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Rocky could not immediately be reached for comment.

Prosecutors alleged that the rapper pointed a semiautomatic handgun at the victim. In a subsequent confrontation between the two parties, he allegedly drew the semiautomatic handgun and fired twice in the direction of the victim, according to prosecutors. The victim sustained a minor injury.

Los Angeles police found multiple firearms at Rocky’s home while serving a search warrant following his arrest in connection with the shooting.

Rocky was arrested April 20 after stepping off a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport on his way back from Barbados, authorities said. He had been vacationing on the Caribbean island with singer Rihanna, who recently gave birth to their first child.

Rocky was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 6 incident.

Mayers is free on $550,000 bail.

A pregnant woman lying on sofa while wearing a coat and diamond belly chains

Music

Don’t look for pregnant Rihanna shopping in the maternity aisle: ‘There’s no way’

In Vogue’s May issue, Rihanna opens up about disrupting the rules of maternity wear and gets candid about her relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The 33-year-old rapper, along with two members of his entourage was previously convicted of aggravated assault in Sweden, when he was there for a festival performance in the summer of 2019. He was convicted after a trial in which a judge heard evidence about a street brawl in Stockholm in which the rapper was accused of stomping on a man after throwing him to the ground.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A$AP Rocky attends "La Nuit" by Sofitel Party with CR Fashion Book at Pavillon Cambon during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 on February 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Music

Out of jail, ASAP Rocky thanks fans — and the Swedish court that freed him

Rapper ASAP Rocky, who spent a month in a Swedish jail under suspicion of assault, shows his gratitude after he’s temporarily freed pending a trial verdict.

Mayers testified and maintained that he was acting in self-defense. A judge determined that the incident was not worthy of prison time.

Advertisement

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement