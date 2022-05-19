Advertisement
Share
Music

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reportedly welcome their first child

A stylish woman and man pose at a fashion show
Rihanna, left, and ASAP Rocky, seen in February, are reportedly new parents.
(Vianney Le Caer / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Share

Pop star Rihanna and rapper boyfriend ASAP Rocky have reportedly welcomed their first child.

The couple had a baby boy in Los Angeles on May 13, according to TMZ. No other details were made available.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for confirmation.

The child, whose name is not yet known, is the first for the “Diamonds” singer, 34, as well as the “Fashion Killa” artist, 33.

A pregnant woman lying on sofa while wearing a coat and diamond belly chains

Music

Don’t look for pregnant Rihanna shopping in the maternity aisle: ‘There’s no way’

In Vogue’s May issue, Rihanna opens up about disrupting the rules of maternity wear and gets candid about her relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The couple surprised fans in late January when they casually announced Rihanna’s pregnancy with a series of baby bump photos on Instagram.

The Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty founder has made headlines throughout her pregnancy for flouting traditional maternity style with her barely there looks. In April, Riri was tapped as Vogue’s cover star and was immortalized in marble in May when a sculpture of the nine-time Grammy winner’s pregnant figure was erected at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Advertisement

The fashionable musician, who has co-chaired the museum’s glitzy Met Gala in the past, did not attend this year’s gilded, glamour-themed festivities.

ASAP also has made headlines recently, but for more damning reasons.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. -- SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2019: ASAP Rocky, left, is seen performing on a large television screen as he performs as one of three mystery guests of Tyler, The Creator, shown at right, on the final day of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium parking lot in Los Angeles, Calif., on Nov. 10, 2019. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Guns found at ASAP Rocky’s L.A. home but not seized by police during investigation of shooting

One source told The Times the guns at ASAP Rocky’s home were legally registered and after being examined were not removed for ballistic examination.

He was arrested at LAX airport last month and charged for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November incident in which Los Angeles police say he shot at a person in Hollywood.

RiRi and Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, have put on a united front since then. The first-time parents were the guests of honor at their rave-themed baby shower days after Rocky’s arrest, and she joined him for a show at the Smokers Club Festival in West Hollywood in late April.

TMZ reported that they most recently stepped out together during Mother’s Day weekend to grab dinner at Giorgio Baldi.

Music
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement