Chowchilla man behind 1976 kidnapping of 26 children and bus driver will be released on parole

Officials remove a truck buried at a rock quarry in Livermore, Calif
Officials remove a truck buried at a rock quarry in Livermore, Calif., in which 26 Chowchilla school children and their bus driver, Ed Ray, were held captive on July 20, 1976.
(James Palmer / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A parole board affirmed Tuesday that Frederick Woods, one of three men convicted of kidnapping a school bus full of 26 children and their driver in Chowchilla in 1976, will be released, according to officials.

Woods, 70, was first found suitable for parole in a hearing at the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo on March 25, marking the 18th time he appeared in front of the parole board, according to Terry Thornton, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Woods was previously denied parole 17 times.

Frederick Woods.
(Associated Press)

Gov. Gavin Newsom referred Woods’ parole grant for review by the board, which occurred Tuesday. Woods release date was not disclosed because of safety and security reasons, Thornton said.

July 17, 1976: Alameda County Sheriff Tom Houchins briefs the news media at the California Rock and Gravel Co., quarry where the Chowchilla children were held captive. In the foreground is the shaft leading to the still buried moving van where the victims were imprisoned. This photo was published in the July 18, 1976 Los Angeles Times.

From the Archives: The 1976 Chowchilla bus kidnapping

Woods and accomplices Richard and James Schoenfeld plotted for a year to get a $5-million ransom from the state’s Board of Education.

James Schoenfeld told parole officials that he was jealous of his friends who had “his-and-hers Ferraris.” Woods said during an earlier parole hearing that he just “got greedy,” saying in 2012 that he didn’t need the money.

Summer Lin

