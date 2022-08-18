Advertisement
California

Multiple people killed when two planes collide over Watsonville

Two planes collided mid-air over Watsonville Municipal Airport
Two planes collided mid-air over Watsonville Municipal Airport Thursday in Watsonville, Calif., authorities said, killing multiple people onboard.
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Multiple people were killed Thursday when two planes collided over Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, Calif., officials said.

Both aircraft appeared to be coming in for a landing at the airport when they collided shortly before 3 p.m., said Michelle Pulido, spokesperson for the Watsonville Police Department. The airport is about 16 miles east of Santa Cruz.

Details on the crash and the number of victims were not immediately clear, Pulido said, adding that firefighters, police and other emergency responders have descended on the municipal airport.

Salvador Hernandez

