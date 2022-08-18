Small plane crashes upside down onto hangars at Camarillo Airport

The pilot of a small plane suffered critical injuries after crashing upside down Thursday into hangars at Camarillo Airport, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the site at 1:44 p.m. after the ultralight aircraft crashed into the hangars, said Andy VanSciver, spokesperson for the Camarillo Fire Department.

Firefighters were not alerted about an emergency landing before the crash, he said, but arrived to find the small plane upside down on the roof of hangars used for other small planes.

The crash occurred on the west side of the airport, which is used only by small planes, VanSciver said.

Known as ultralights, the small planes can usually seat only one or two people, he said. Only the pilot was onboard the small aircraft that crashed, he said.

The pilot, who was not identified, was taken via helicopter to the nearest trauma center in critical condition to be treated, he said.