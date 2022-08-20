Advertisement
Share
California

Man shot and killed in Echo Park

By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Share

A man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park on Friday, and the gunman remains at large, Los Angeles police said.

The victim was standing with a bicycle in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., when an unknown suspect walked up to him and shot at him several times, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on the victim’s identity and no arrest was reported. A description of the suspect was not available.

California
Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is an environment reporter who covers wildfires for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2016, she was a general assignment reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com. A Philadelphia native, she graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in medical anthropology and global health. She currently lives in Inglewood.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement