Man shot and killed in Echo Park

A man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood of Echo Park on Friday, and the gunman remains at large, Los Angeles police said.

The victim was standing with a bicycle in the 1900 block of Echo Park Avenue shortly before 7 p.m., when an unknown suspect walked up to him and shot at him several times, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no word on the victim’s identity and no arrest was reported. A description of the suspect was not available.