Woman arrested after 11 dead dogs found at Bakersfield homes

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse after animal control officers found 11 dead dogs and dozens of malnourished animals at three homes in Bakersfield earlier this month, according to police.

Annie Schreiber was booked Saturday on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal abuse and other charges after the dead dogs were found. Animal control officers searched the homes on Aug. 11 and found 29 dogs and three cats suffering from neglect and 11 dead dogs, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Schreiber allegedly operated an unlicensed animal boarding and training business and was “directly responsible for the neglect of the animals,” police said.

Schreiber was not at the home during the search, but police said they later found and arrested her in connection with the dead and neglected animals. Police were first called to the scene after a caller reported a foul odor coming from a home in the 100 block of Bernard Street. Two other homes were searched, one in the 9000 block of Centennial Court and another in the 15000 block of Oakencroft Drive. Police said the three homes were associated with Schreiber.

Ten dogs were found in closed kennels at one of the abandoned homes and another dead dog was found at another home, according to police.

Schreiber remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in a Kern County courtroom on Tuesday afternoon. She is being held on $250,000 bail. She was arrested on suspicion of 10 misdemeanor counts of abandoning a dog or cat, 20 misdemeanor animal cruelty counts and 26 counts of operating a kennel without a permit, along with the felony charges, according to jail records.

There are no other outstanding suspects, according to police.