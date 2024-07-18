More than 40 dogs, half of them dead, found in Riverside County hoarder’s home, officials say

Riverside County Animal Services officials raided a house in Thermal on July 11 and discovered more than 40 dogs inside.

More than 40 dogs, half of them dead, were discovered unattended in a hoarder’s house in Riverside County last week, authorities said.

Riverside County Animal Services officers were sent on July 11 to a home in the 88000 block of Avenue 61 in Thermal, KTLA reported.

They found more than 40 dogs unattended at the home, and about 20 of them were dead, officials said. The residence was inundated with trash and clutter while the dogs were either confined to rooms and crates or roaming freely around the house, the officials said.

The dogs that were still alive were emaciated, weak and in poor health and were taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for treatment, KTLA reported.

The homeowner was reportedly hospitalized in critical condition.

Riverside County Animal Services didn’t respond to requests for more information. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department referred all inquiries to animal services.

